Gerrie Coetzee, S. African champion boxer, dies at 67

Gerrie Coetzee, a former South African boxer and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion who defied some of his country’s racist laws during the height of apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s and won popularity with Nelson Mandela and Black and White fans, died Jan. 12 in Cape Town. He was 67.

He had lung cancer, said his former manager, Thinus Strydom.

Mr. Coetzee, who was White, was the first African boxer to win a world heavyweight title. He knocked out American rival Michael Dokes in the 10th round in Richfield, Ohio, in 1983 to win the WBA belt, a big upset that was celebrated throughout South Africa despite it being fragmented at the time by the apartheid laws of racial segregation.

Mr. Coetzee’s victory also made him the first White boxer to win a world heavyweight title in more than 20 years, but he made clear after the fight against Dokes how much he disliked being labeled “the great White hope.”

“I feel I am fighting for everybody, Black and White,” Mr. Coetzee said. “What makes me happy is for Black, Brown and White people to accept me as their fighter.”

Mr. Coetzee said one of his most treasured moments came when Mandela, a big boxing fan, asked to meet him in the early 1990s. Mandela, who would become South Africa’s first democratically-elected president in 1994, had just been released from prison after 27 years for fighting against apartheid.

“It was overwhelming because the country was preparing for democracy and Mr. Mandela was leading the way,” Mr. Coetzee said. “It was a surreal moment, and he awarded me a medal. I was surprised to hear that he had listened to radio commentaries of a few of my fights while he was in prison.”

Mr. Coetzee, who broke his right hand during his fight against Dokes, had persistent injury problems with that potent right hand, and it was operated on numerous times throughout his career. South African heavyweight rival Kallie Knoetze gave Mr. Coetzee the nickname “Sore Little Hands." And Mr. Coetzee was also sometimes called “The Bionic Hand."

His main nickname, though, was the “Boksburg Bomber” in reference to his working-class hometown near Johannesburg.

Gerhardus Christian Coetzee was born in Boksburg, South Africa, on April 8, 1955. He was married and had three children, but a list of survivors was not immediately available.

His first professional fight was in 1974, and he often fought against Black fighters in South Africa in front of racially mixed crowds. He appointed a South African man of Indian heritage to be his media spokesman, which also angered the apartheid government.

In the 1980s, Mr. Coetzee agreed to train a young Black fighter and invited him to stay with him in his home in defiance of strict apartheid laws at the time that outlawed Blacks living in the same neighborhoods as Whites.

Police searched Mr. Coetzee’s home and issued him with a court summons because of it. Mr. Coetzee said he ignored the summons and legally adopted the boy, whose parents had died.

Mr. Coetzee fought 40 times, with 33 wins (21 by knockout), six losses and a draw.

