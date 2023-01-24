Álvaro Colom, ex-president of Guatemala, dies at 71

Listen Gift Article Share

Former Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom, who governed from 2008 to 2012 and supported a United Nations anti-corruption mission that, after he left office, investigated him, died Jan. 23 at 71. Lawmakers from his party, the center-left National Unity of Hope party, announced the death but did not provide further details. Local media said the cause was esophageal cancer.

Mr. Colom won office in a runoff election in 2007, defeating retired Gen. Otto Pérez Molina. It was Mr. Colom’s third attempt for the presidency.

An industrial engineer, Mr. Colom was Guatemala’s first leftist president in more than 50 years when he took office in January 2008, but said he wanted the country to chart its own path rather than falling in with established leftist leaders at the time, such as Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez.

Advertisement

Mr. Colom had success in textiles and Guatemala’s entry into large-scale production through assembly plants known in Spanish as maquiladoras.

He entered office promising to reduce poverty after having worked with civil war refugees in isolated highlands. The war, which ran from 1960 to 1996, displaced hundreds of thousands. He was an ordained Mayan minister and said he would seek guidance from the Mayan Elders National Council, a group of spiritual leaders.

Just weeks before the end of his term, Mr. Colom took credit for hiring some 90,000 additional teachers and bringing more than 1 million children back into the country’s schools. He said his administration had built many schools and health centers. He also applauded Guatemala’s efforts to seize drug shipments moving through the country and arrest drug traffickers.

Advertisement

Mr. Colom also supported the U.N. International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, better known by its Spanish acronym CICIG. It had started work the year before he took office.

But in 2018, Mr. Colom was arrested, along with nearly his entire former cabinet, in relation to a corruption investigation involving a bus concession.

The case centered on a public bus company known as Transurbano. The government auctioned off 25-year concessions for Guatemala City bus routes, and the private companies that won the contracts were later exempted from taxes. The CICIG worked on the case with Guatemalan prosecutors.

Mr. Colom denied any wrongdoing, and the case had not gone to trial. In 2021, the U.S. State Department included him in a report to Congress on corrupt actors in the region because of the bus scandal.

Advertisement

Pérez Molina, who won office after Mr. Colom, was eventually forced from the presidency by another CICIG investigation and sentenced to prison for corruption in December.

Álvaro Colom Caballeros was born in Guatemala City on June 15, 1951. He was an industrial engineering graduate of the University of San Carlos of Guatemala.

Mr. Colom was once married to Sandra Torres, a politician who plans to run for president in Guatemala’s national elections on June 25. They divorced in 2011.

GiftOutline Gift Article