Will Steffen, pioneering scientist who fought climate denialism, dies at 75

Will Steffen, a prominent scientist who battled climate denialism and contributed to several key reports that pushed world leaders to limit the Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, died on Jan. 29 in Canberra, Australia. He was 75. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His death was confirmed by his wife of 51 years, Carrie Steffen. She said he died of complications resulting from surgery at Canberra Hospital. Dr. Steffen had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer for the past year, but his wife said his death came as a shock because he had recently been in good shape and had started planning to resume international collaborations.

Dr. Steffen was a leading advocate for the official recognition of an Anthropocene epoch — a unit of geologic time marking the start of human activity significantly affecting the planet’s climate and ecosystems. A growing number of scientists say this should follow the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago, after the last major ice age. (Anthropocene is derived from Greek and means the “recent age of man.”)

He was also the lead author of a widely circulated 2018 scientific essay that proposed a possible scenario of unstoppable, devastating climate change, described as a “Hothouse Earth.”

The paper explored how a chain of self-supporting feedback loops could begin causing significant warming and a major rise in sea levels. For instance, the thawing of Arctic permafrost and the subsequent release of methane would warm the Earth, in turn leading to more permafrost thawing. Other climate scientists called the theory important.

Dr. Steffen was also part of a research team that included Swedish scientist Johan Rockström, which described the “planetary boundaries” that govern the safe existence of humans on Earth. Their research became the basis for a Netflix documentary narrated by David Attenborough that examined Earth’s biodiversity collapse.

William Lee Steffen was born in Norfolk, Neb., on June 25, 1947. His father was a Lutheran minister and his mother a homemaker. Dr. Steffen studied chemistry at the University of Missouri and received a PhD from the University of Florida in 1975, before moving to Australia to be a postdoctoral student at Australian National University in Canberra.

He developed a long history of international research collaborations, including contributing to five assessment reports by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, according to the university, where he was an emeritus professor.

From 2004 to 2011, he served as science adviser to the Australian government’s Department of Climate Change — a posting that included a turbulent period of Australian political history, substantially stemming from how the country should respond to climate change. In 2013, he helped set up the Climate Council nonprofit after a right-wing prime minister dissolved the government-backed independent climate advisory panel that he was a member of.

Dr. Steffen told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2011 that he had received death threats over his climate change views. “There is no debate in the scientific community about this,” he said, likening Australia’s conversation on climate to a flat-Earth debate. “Well over 90 percent of scientists in the area are quite clear: the Earth is warming and human activity is the major cause.”

A skilled rock and ice climber, Dr. Steffen scaled mountains all over the world, including in steep ascents in New Zealand, the Canadian Rockies and Nepal. He likened climbing to a science and said it gave him the buzz of resolving a complex problem.

In his later years, Dr. Steffen championed the cause of young climate activists, providing expert testimony in a number of court cases. In 2021, he provided evidence to a class-action lawsuit that attempted to force Australia’s environment minister to acknowledge a duty of care to young people in considering approving an expansion of a coal mine. (A court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, but the decision was overturned on appeal.)

He also helped last year to persuade a judge to recommend against a new open-cut coal project in Queensland state.

Dr. Steffen is survived by his wife, a daughter, Sonja, 36, and his mother, Dorothy, who is 97 and lives in Franklin, N.C.

At the time of his death, Dr. Steffen was working on a memoir, which his wife said she hopes to publish posthumously.

