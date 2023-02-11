Ann Lewin-Benham, who nurtured Children’s Museum in D.C., dies at 83

Listen Gift Article Share

Ann Lewin-Benham, an innovator in childhood education in Washington who led the Capital Children’s Museum for two decades and developed alternative learning programs for students struggling in traditional classes, died Feb. 6 at her home in Santa Barbara, Calif. She was 83. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She had lymphoma, said her son, Danny Lewin. Ms. Lewin-Benham’s influence across the Washington area included nearly two decades leading the Children’s Museum and its offshoot education programs. One brought an experimental preschool model from northern Italy’s Reggio Emilia region that encouraged more classroom freedom; the other offered a year of alternative courses for middle-school students struggling in classes or expelled from schools.

She had a learning curve of her own: the nonstop scramble for funding. Beginning in the mid-1970s, she was a persistent presence on Capitol Hill, District boards and with philanthropists to seek grants and donations. There often was special urgency to pay for upkeep, meet payroll and develop offerings to attract visitors to the museum, then operating on Third and H Streets NE.

For years, Ms. Lewin-Benham lived in a small apartment on the top floor of the museum, a former home of the Little Sisters of the Poor religious order. The full immersion of life and work fed into a reputation as the unchallenged overlord of her fiefdom — an image she did not try to discourage.

“This may sound very hard and very cold, but I don’t care if I’m perceived as a hard or tough boss,” she told The Washington Post. “If I’m a tough boss it comes from a place that is driven by a desire to sustain the life of an institution.”

It was a challenge. She took over as executive director of the Capital Children’s Museum in 1975, a year after it was founded by Judith Grummon Nelson, who helped develop various nonprofit ventures. Ms. Lewin-Benham, who had been an education consultant and program coordinator in the D.C. area for nearly 15 years, was fresh off tussles with the Arlington County School Board to open a Montessori school and other experimental classes.

At the time, the Children’s Museum was still in the planning stages, with offices in several spare rooms at the Lovejoy Elementary School in Southeast Washington. The museum then opened a small exhibit space and, in 1979, moved to the rambling H Street site in a neighborhood still bearing scars from the 1968 riots that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ms. Lewin-Benham helped arrange a visit in 1978 to the museum by Jehan Sadat and Aliza Begin, while their husbands, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, met with President Jimmy Carter to seal historic peace accords at Camp David.

Exhibits were later developed in cooperation with animator Chuck Jones (the creator of Wile E. Coyote, the Roadrunner and other characters), the futurist Buckminster Fuller and “Where the Wild Things Are” author and illustrator Maurice Sendak.

Many children — and their parents — got their first taps on a computer keyboard at the museum’s Future Room after Ms. Lewin-Benham negotiated for corporate donations in 1981 that included 20 Atari 800s. The museum then offered the first computer training for congressional staffers.

But there also were constant demands to maintain the 19th-century building and keep the exhibits relevant and engaging.

“On one given day the Soap Bubble Room is out of soapsuds,” a journalist from The Post wrote after a visit in 1994, the year Ms. Lewin-Benham stepped down. “On another day a mouse runs across the floor of a room in which staff members have been demonstrating how to make tortillas. … To walk through the halls of the Capital Children’s Museum is to be confronted at one turn by shabbiness and makeshift repair, and at the next by opportunities for delight.”

Ms. Lewin-Benham said she had to pick her spending battles. “Are you going to focus on the leaking roof or are you going to look at the expressions on the faces of the children?” she asked.

The H Street location closed in 2004. The museum was at National Harbor near Oxon Hill, Md., from 2012 to 2015 and reopened in 2020 as the National Children’s Museum at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the White House.

In a related initiative, Ms. Lewin-Benham founded the National Learning Center with two education programs that gained national attention. She brought in the first U.S.-certified preschool classes based on ideas developed in Reggio Emilia schools, which allow young children to explore their interests and set their own learning pace.

For middle-schoolers, mainly seventh-graders from the District, Ms. Lewin-Benham helped establish a program that focuses on students who have been expelled from school or have arrest records.

The need for funding — and harmony with both political parties — made Ms. Lewin-Benham careful to avoid partisan battles.

In 1985, after President Ronald Reagan began is second term, the museum called off plans to host an alternative inauguration gala planned by the liberal advocacy organization Americans for Democratic Action.

The group’s director, Ann Lewis, angrily accused Ms. Lewin-Benham of “either pettiness or paranoia or [yielding to] political pressure.”

“There’s no paranoia,” said Ms. Lewin-Benham. “It is an overt political event, and we have a long-standing policy against overt political events.”

Ann J. White — the middle initial stood on its own — was born in Quincy, Mass., on Dec. 19, 1939. The family soon moved to Manhattan, where her mother acted in amateur theater and her father was a general manager of retail stores. The family later relocated to Ballston Spa, N.Y.

She graduated in 1960 from Bryn Mawr College near Philadelphia. She took a job as a welfare case worker in Jacksonville, N.C., and then moved to the Washington area.

Ms. Lewin-Benham wrote seven books, including providing the story for an illustrated children’s poetry book, “Parsley” (2022), that was inspired by her lifelong interest in gardening and verse.

“I planted my first parsley at age 5 and wrote my first poem at age 6,” she said.

Ms. Lewin-Benham’s marriage to Lawrence Lewin ended in divorce. In addition to her son from that first marriage, survivors include her husband of 28 years, Robert Benham, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; two stepsons; a sister; and a grandson.

In a 2021 interview, Ms. Lewin-Benham looked back on the wonder of the early computer labs and the joyful chaos of children climbing over the exhibits. But she always came back to her battles to keep the doors open.

“Raising money was always the bête noire,” she said. “It always occupied 100 percent of my time and attention — and everything else occupied the other 100 percent.”

