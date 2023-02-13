Roslyn Pope, who drafted influential civil rights document, dies at 84

Listen Gift Article Share

Roslyn Pope, a college professor and musician who wrote “An Appeal for Human Rights,” laying out the reasons for the Atlanta Student Movement against racism in 1960, died Jan. 18 in Arlington, Tex. She was 84. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The family announced the death but did not provide a cause. She moved to Texas from Atlanta in 2021 to be with her daughters after her health began to fail.

The document Dr. Pope wrote as a 21-year-old senior at Spelman College launched a nonviolent campaign of boycotts and sit-ins by Black college students protesting discrimination not just in voting but in education, jobs, housing, hospitals, movies, concerts, restaurants and law enforcement.

"We do not intend to wait placidly for those rights, which are already legally and morally ours, to be meted out to us one at a time,” the Appeal declared. “We plan to use every legal and non-violent means at our disposal to secure full citizenship rights as members of this great Democracy of ours.”

Atlanta’s White-owned newspapers wouldn’t publish it, and Georgia’s segregationist leaders tried to dismiss it, saying it couldn’t possibly be the work of college students.

But the New York Times ran it on a full page, as did other publications across the United States. It was read into the Congressional Record as a testament to how segregation was stifling the ability of people to coexist with equality and dignity.

“She really kicked off our movement and made it acceptable,” said Charles Black, who was a Morehouse College student when he joined Dr. Pope and others organizing the campaign.

Dr. Pope was born in Atlanta on Oct. 29, 1938. She belonged to an all-Black Girl Scout troop and was sent as Georgia’s representative to a national camp in Cody, Wyo., that no Black Scout had attended before.

She was elected student body president at her segregated high school and at college. Her piano playing at Friendship Baptist Church led to a performance with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and later, a Merrill scholarship to study music during her junior year in Paris.

The experience was life-changing, she told the Associated Press.

In Paris, she said, “there were no boundaries — no places I couldn’t go, no programs I couldn’t take advantage of, no limits to my existence. I could eat where I wanted — I couldn’t do that in Atlanta. It felt like shackles had been taken off me. It was just unbelievable.”

Along with movement co-founder Lonnie King, a Morehouse student who had been in the Navy, she felt suffocated by racism after returning to the segregated South.

Dr. Pope said she was sharing her misery with future state lawmaker and NAACP chairman Julian Bond at an off-campus drugstore when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. walked in waving a newspaper: Four Black students had been arrested at a sit-in the day before in Greensboro, N.C.

“It just clicked,” she said. “'Why aren’t we doing that?' we said to each other. And before the day was over, we decided to start a movement. We would no longer bear the mantle of inferiority.”

Working in secret, they recruited other students at Morehouse, Spelman, Clark and Morris Brown colleges, Atlanta University and the Interdenominational Theological Center. The six university presidents got wind of their efforts and tried to quash it. When the students refused, they were told to write up a clear explanation of what they hoped to accomplish.

King appointed Dr. Pope to a committee to draft the document, and after the young men let days pass without contributing, told her to “write the damn thing,” Black said.

Dr. Pope did, by longhand. She and Bond then spent the night at the dining room table of Spelman professor Howard Zinn, who offered his typewriter. “Julian Bond was typing while I handed him the pages,” she said. “We were there all night because we didn’t have a lot of time.”

While the students’ campaign of civil disobedience would eventually break Atlanta’s stalemate over civil rights and hasten the end of racist Jim Crow laws and policies across the United States, Dr. Pope remained a mostly private figure.

She received a master’s degree in English at Georgia State University and a doctorate in humanities at Syracuse University, all while raising two daughters, Rhonda and Donna Walker, after a brief marriage to John W. Walker.

She later taught religious studies and led the music department at Pennsylvania State University; worked at the historically Black Bishop College in Dallas; taught literature and humanities at the University of Texas at Arlington; and worked in advertising for 20 years at Southwestern Bell before retiring to Atlanta.

