Jim Broyhill, Republican congressman from N. Carolina, dies at 95

Jim Broyhill, a longtime North Carolina Republican congressman who served briefly in the U.S. Senate to fill a vacancy before losing a bid to keep the job, died Feb. 18 at a retirement home in Winston-Salem. He was 95. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications from congestive heart failure, his son Ed Broyhill said.

Mr. Broyhill, a scion of the Broyhill Furniture business in the North Carolina foothills, was a Republican who served more than 23 years in the House. He was considered a reliable conservative who helped North Carolina turn into a competitive two-party state, particularly as the GOP made national gains in the 1980s with Ronald Reagan.

Gov. Jim Martin, a Republican, appointed Mr. Broyhill to replace John East after the 55-year-old Republican senator died by suicide in June 1986.

Mr. Broyhill had already won the Senate GOP primary a month earlier against David Funderburk, a history professor and U.S. ambassador to Romania. Funderburk had the support of archconservative Sen. Jesse Helms of North Carolina. East, citing medical issues, was not seeking reelection.

The Senate appointment was viewed as an asset to help Mr. Broyhill in his fall general election against former governor Terry Sanford, a Democrat and Duke University president. Sanford narrowly defeated Mr. Broyhill in two elections that November — one to serve out the rest of 1986 and another for the next six years.

James Thomas Broyhill was born in Lenoir, N.C., on Aug. 19, 1927. His father, J.E. Broyhill, began the family’s furniture dynasty in 1926 as the Lenoir Chair Company.

Jim Broyhill graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1950 and began working for the family business in executive roles.

His political career began with a U.S. House victory in 1962 when he upset Democratic incumbent Hugh Quincy Alexander.

While he never served in a Republican-controlled chamber until his Senate appointment, Mr. Broyhill flexed his political muscles for Republican presidential administrations in the House and built support for their agendas with Democrats.

In the interview highlighting his 2015 award, Mr. Broyhill recalled legislation he helped pass to create the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. He also worked to deregulate the telecommunications, pharmaceutical and trucking industries.

Frank Drendel, founder of coaxial cable producer CommScope based in Hickory, N.C., said that Mr. Broyhill’s work to get a law passed in 1978 so that cable companies could connect their cables to other utility poles helped the cable industry soar.

After his 1986 defeat, Mr. Broyhill served on North Carolina’s Economic Development Board. Martin later picked him to serve in his second-term cabinet as commerce secretary.

A son, Philip Broyhill, died in 2014. In addition to Ed Broyhill, survivors include his wife of 71 years, the former Louise Robbins; a daughter, Marilyn Broyhill Beach; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

