Jerry Richardson, who brought NFL football to the Carolinas, dies at 86

Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, died March 1 at his home in Charlotte. He was 86. The Panthers announced his death but did not provide a cause. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Mr. Richardson landed the Panthers when the NFL expanded in 1993, he became just the second former player to own a team. The first was Chicago’s George Halas.

A former teammate of Johnny Unitas who caught a touchdown pass in the Baltimore Colts’ victory over the New York Giants in the 1959 NFL championship game, Mr. Richardson played two years before venturing into the restaurant business, using his championship bonus money to open the first Hardee’s in Spartanburg, S.C.

He made his fortune in the restaurant business, becoming chief executive officer of Flagstar, the sixth-largest food service company in the country at the time. A North Carolina native, Mr. Richardson spent years trying to persuade the NFL to put a team in the Carolinas, ultimately succeeding through a relatively original concept of funding a new stadium through the sales of permanent seat licenses.

Carolina began to play in 1995 and Mr. Richardson quickly built the Panthers into one of the league’s model franchises, while becoming a powerful figure in the NFL. He served on several high-level owners committees, playing a key role in labor negotiations with the players’ union.

But Mr. Richardson’s reputation took a tremendous hit when he announced he was selling the Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017 — the same day Sports Illustrated reported that four former Panthers employees received significant monetary settlements due to inappropriate sexually suggestive language and actions by Mr. Richardson. It was also reported he used a racial slur directed toward a team scout.

He sold the team to David Tepper, a hedge fund owner, in 2018 for a then-NFL record $2.27 billion. The following month the NFL fined Richardson $2.75 million for alleged workplace misconduct.

Mr. Richardson never addressed the allegations against him publicly.

Jerome Johnson Richardson Sr. was born on July 18, 1936, in Spring Hope, a small town in eastern North Carolina. His father was a barber, and his mother was a sales clerk at dress shop, according to the Charlotte Observer. Their home did not have indoor plumbing.

An only child, Jerry played football in high school and received a partial scholarship to play at Wofford College in South Carolina, graduating in 1959. He was drafted in the 13th round by the Baltimore Colts.

After purchasing the Panthers, Tepper said he was “contractually obligated” to keep the statue of Mr. Richardson, flanked by two panthers, outside the downtown Charlotte stadium that Richardson built.

But in June 2020, the Panthers removed the statue, saying they were concerned there may be attempts to take the statue down due to protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The team said that “moving the statue is in the interest of public safety.” It has never been returned.

Although Mr. Richardson once promised that the Panthers would win a Super Bowl “within 10 years” of beginning play in 1995, they never did. The team reached the Super Bowl in the 2003 and 2015 seasons, but lost both times.

The lack of consistency irritated Mr. Richardson, as Carolina failed to put together back-to-back winning seasons during his 23 seasons as owner despite hiring four coaches: Dom Capers, George Seifert, John Fox and Ron Rivera.

Mr. Richardson was well-liked by those who played and coached under him. Quarterback Jake Delhomme, who led the Panthers to their first Super Bowl in the 2003 season, said Mr. Richardson was well-respected in the locker room and “great to me and every player who played for him.”

Delhomme recalls getting a phone call from Mr. Richardson a couple of days after he had a disastrous four-turnover performance in a 33-13 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the playoffs in the 2008 season.

“He calls and says, ‘Jake, the sun came out today at my house, did it come out at yours?,’” Delhomme said Thursday. “I said, ‘Yes sir, it did.’ He said, ‘that’s a good thing — everything will be okay.’ And then he hung up the phone.”

When linebacker Thomas Davis retired in 2021, he thanked Richardson for believing in him and keeping him on the roster despite having suffered three torn ACLs in the same knee.

Conservative by nature, Mr. Richardson once cautioned Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton against getting tattoos and piercings after drafting the quarterback No. 1 overall in 2011 for fear it would impact his image. He also had a policy saying that fans couldn’t remove their shirts during games.

But Mr. Richardson’s tenure was marred by off-field issues.

He fired both his sons — Mark, the team president, and Jon, the director of stadium operations — following a sibling squabble at the stadium in front of other employees while he was recovering from a heart transplant in 2009. It was expected at the time one of the sons might inherit the team, but that never happened. Jon Richardson died of cancer in 2013.

In 2000, wide receiver Rae Carruth, the team’s first-round draft pick in 1997, was convicted on a murder conspiracy charge in connection with the drive-by shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend. Carruth was imprisoned for 16 years.

Three months later, running back Fred Lane, who had just been traded to Indianapolis, was shot and killed by his wife in their Charlotte home. And defensive end Greg Hardy was suspended after he was arrested for communicating threats after allegedly throwing his girlfriend onto furniture and threatening to kill her. He was later released.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Rosalind, son Mark and daughter Ashley Richardson Allen.

