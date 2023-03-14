Dick Fosbury, whose ‘Fosbury Flop’ revolutionized high jump, dies at 76

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Dick Fosbury, a lanky American high jumper whose 1968 Olympic gold medal win showcased one of the most radical innovations in sports history — a technique dubbed the “Fosbury Flop” to arc backward over the bar and that forever changed the event, died March 12 at a nursing facility in Salt Lake City. He was 76.

Mr. Fosbury had a recurrence of lymphoma, his publicist, Ray Schulte, said in a statement.

The new approach cooked up by Mr. Fosbury, a 6-foot-4 aspiring engineer, was so revolutionary that crowds at the Games in Mexico City laughed at first. All his competitors — in fact, just about every high jumper in the world at that time — used various styles of leaping at the bar belly-down and then flicking up the trailing leg.

Mr. Fosbury literally turned his back on the sport. He attacked with a serpentine wriggle, flinging his shoulders and hips over the bar with his gaze skyward. His legs would then snap in unison to clear the bar. He’d land with the back of his head and shoulder blades hitting the pads first.

The idea came together out of desperation while Mr. Fosbury was in high school in Medford, Ore. He loved the high jump but was the worst on the team — “and in the league,” he added. He struggled with the barrel-roll style and getting his long legs over the bar. It seemed more natural to sail in reverse.

“My body simply followed and adjusted to the bar,” he said.

When he debuted the move in 1963, his coaches checked the rule book to see if it was even legal. Then they warned it would be disallowed if he injured his neck. Instead, he added a half-a-foot to his personal best. Soon, he was winning high school meets and medals.

The Medford Mail-Tribune had a photo caption, “Fosbury Flops Over the Bar,” after one of his school meets. The sportswriter described Mr. Fosbury as looking like a fish flopping in a boat. The name stuck.

“It was alliterative. It was descriptive,” he said decades later, “and I liked the contradiction — a flop that could be a success.”

It was so original that there are few parallels in all of sports. Swimming has the first flip turn; tennis its two-handed backhand; soccer has the first bicycle kick; skating has its first quadruple axel and so on.

In track and field, there’s the 540-degree centrifugal spin introduced in the 1970s by Brian Oldfield and others that upended the conventional back-to-front lunge in the throwing circle.

But none were as much of a total rethink as Mr. Fosbury’s. “I guess it did look kind of weird at first,” he told the Guardian in 2012. “But it felt so natural that, like all good ideas, you just wonder why no one had thought of it before me.” (A Canadian high jumper, Debbie Brill, also was experimenting with a flop-style technique in the 1960s she called the “Brill Bend.”)

Everything about Mr. Fosbury’s only Olympic appearance had a touch of the unusual. He blew off the opening ceremonies to visit Aztec ruins. He wore mismatched Adidas — a white one with track spikes on the right foot and a blue one with a flat sole on his left. Before a jump, Mr. Fosbury would clench both fists and rock back-and-forth, sometimes more than 40 times, as he visualized clearing the bar in a “perfect arc.”

One by one, the competitors fell away as the bar moved over two meters. At 2.2 meters, or slightly more than 7 feet, 2½ inches, it was down to Mr. Fosbury, his American teammate Ed Caruthers and the Soviet Union’s Valentin Gavrilov. They all cleared.

At a fraction more at 2.22 meters, Gavrilov failed in three attempts. Caruthers made it on his second. Mr. Fosbury was over on his first go. The bar was nudged to 2.24 meters, or 7 feet, 4¼ inches, a new Olympic record.

Caruthers was out after three failed attempts. Mr. Fosbury missed his first two.

For the third and final jump, he rocked on his heels 39 times. On the 40th, he took off on six loping strides and then leaped. The bar never rattled. A clean jump. Mr. Fosbury sat for a moment on the blue landing cushion. He raised his left hand as he jogged away. (He tried for the world record at 2.29 meters but failed.)

“The spectators were so surprised by what I was doing, that they stopped cheering and just looked,” Mr. Fosbury said in a 2014 interview. “Even when the marathon runners came in after running 26 miles, there was silence. But my preference was quiet anyway.”

Mr. Fosbury’s glory, however, was not the biggest track and field story of the Games. Teammate Bob Beamon’s jaw-dropping long jump of 29 feet, 2½ inches (8.9 meters) — demolishing the world record by nearly two feet — remains one of the most astonishing Olympic achievements. After the 200 meters, gold medalist Tommie Smith and bronze winner John Carlos raised their glove-clad fists in an expression of Black power. It became a defining image of the 1960s.

For Mr. Fosbury, he was happy to have the spotlight shift elsewhere. He was uncomfortable with his newfound celebrity. He slipped away to Acapulco to avoid the press corps at the Games.

“It was too much,” he said. “I was a small-town kid who did something way beyond what I had ever expected to do. I liked the attention, but I wanted it to be over at a point. It didn’t work that way.”

Richard Douglas Fosbury was born March 6, 1947, in Portland, Ore., and moved as a boy with his family to Medford in the southern part of the state. His father drove a logging truck, and his mother was a teacher.

He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University in 1972 and then started an engineering firm in Ketchum, Idaho, building running paths among other projects. A statue at Oregon State depicts Mr. Fosbury in mid-flop.

From 2007 to 2011, he was president of the World Olympians Association and held high-jump coaching seminars around the world. By the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, every competitor had adopted the Fosbury Flop. (The current men’s high-jump record, set in 1993 by Javier Sotomayor of Cuba, is 2.45 meters, or 8 feet, 1⁄4 inches.)

In 2014, Mr. Fosbury ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the Idaho legislature.

His first marriage to Janet Jarvis and second to Karen Thomas ended in divorce. Survivors include Mr. Fosbury’s wife, Robin Tomasi; a son and two stepdaughters from his second marriage.

In the years after Mexico City, sportswriters reached for ways to describe the Fosbury Flop. “A dying swan,” wrote some. Others came up with a flying crab or a seat-of-the-pants soar.

“I don’t care what you call it,” Mr. Fosbury said shortly after winning the Olympic gold, “as long as I get over the bar.”

