Lance Reddick, actor in police dramas ‘The Wire’ and ‘Bosch,’ dies at 60

James Hornstein, his lawyer and friend, confirmed the death but said he did not know the cause.

Lance Reddick, an actor who brought a smoldering intensity to police commander roles in the acclaimed dramas “The Wire” and “Bosch” and was the reserved concierge in the “John Wick” action franchise, died March 17 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 60.

Mr. Reddick, a Baltimore native, often built his performances around a drill-sergeant demeanor — with a gleaming scalp and gravely baritone voice and ramrod posture. In “The Wire” and “Bosch,” his characters faced moral and personal crossroads, as well as the pull of their own ambitions, that became central to the narratives of the shows.