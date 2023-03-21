Willis Reed, who led the Knicks to two NBA titles, dies at 80

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Willis Reed, an NBA Hall of Famer who led the New York Knicks to two championships, including a thrilling seven-game series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in 1970, died March 21. He was 80. His death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As an undersized center who also played power forward, Mr. Reed’s performance in Game 7 against the Lakers is considered one of the greatest moments in NBA history.

After scoring 37, 29, 38 and 23 points in the first four games, Mr. Reed hurt his thigh in Game 5. The Knicks were blown out in Game 6. Up until tip-off of the decisive Game 7 matchup, nobody was sure whether Mr. Reed would be able to play.

“We left the locker room for the warmups not knowing if Willis was going to come out or not,” his teammate Bill Bradley told the New York Times.

He did. After out-jumping Wilt Chamberlain on the tip-off, Mr. Reed scored two quick baskets.

“The crowd went wild, and his teammates’ confidence returned with a vengeance,” an NBA history of the game said. “He did not score again, but he didn’t have to; he had already inspired the Knicks to seize the day.”

New York won the game 113-99, securing its first-ever championship, and Mr. Reed was the series MVP. He led the Knicks to another championship in 1973, but it was the 1970 one — especially Game 7 — that New York fans always asked him about.

“Most people want to ask me about it, and they usually say one of two things,” Mr. Reed told ESPN. “Either, ‘I was there that night,’ or, ‘I remember that night.’ So I get reminded of it pretty consistently. I guess it was kind of a great moment.”

Mr. Reed, a lefty, played 10 seasons in the NBA, all of them with the Knicks, and averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. He was the first Knick to have his number retired.

In 1996, he was named one of the 50 greatest NBA players of all time, along with Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. He was elected to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2006.

Following his playing career, Mr. Reed coached the Knicks for two seasons and then worked in the front offices of several teams.

