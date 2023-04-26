Alton Maddox, defense attorney in Tawana Brawley rape hoax, dies at 77

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Alton Maddox Jr., a combative New York defense lawyer who rose to prominence amid some of the most racially charged cases of the 1980s, including an attack that led to a Black man’s death in Howard Beach and claims by a Black teenager of kidnapping and rape that later was found to be a hoax, died April 23 at a nursing facility in the Bronx. He was 77.

A funeral home director, Isaiah Owens, confirmed the death but did not give a cause. Mr. Maddox had been under medical care for issues including dementia.

Mr. Maddox’s style of flame-throwing rhetoric and unsupported accusations of high-level coverups earned him headlines, supporters and enemies — he once called himself an “attorney-at-war” — and ultimately led to his undoing as an attorney.

It began with a horrific story in late 1987. A 15-year-old girl, Tawana Brawley, alleged that a group of White men abducted and raped her over four days. She was found near her home in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., lying in a trash bag in a dazed state. Her hair was clumsily cropped and “KKK” and racial epithets were written on her body in feces and charcoal.

Mr. Maddox — along with the civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney C. Vernon Mason — became the core of Brawley’s legal team. They quickly turned her claims into a racial reckoning, bringing Brawley to packed news conferences and racking up donations and support from celebrities such as boxing promoter Don King, who pledged $100,000 for Brawley’s education. The Economist dubbed Mr. Maddox and his colleagues the “Tawana trio.”

Mr. Maddox and his team also lobbed accusations based on Brawley’s hazy recollections or conjecture, including suggestions that a Dutchess County prosecutor, Steven Pagones, was involved in the assault.

A grand jury concluded in 1988 that Brawley fabricated the entire story, scrawled the racial slurs on her herself and faked being in a foggy mental state when found. Her boyfriend later said Brawley wanted to avoid her stepfather’s rage for staying out late. Brawley’s mother and stepfather have called for the case to be reopened, saying they believe that officials could have covered up details.

Mr. Maddox refused five times to appear at hearings over charges of professional misconduct in the Brawley case. In 1990, appellate judges in Brooklyn indefinitely suspended his law license. Mr. Maddox called the decision unjust and “clearly racist” but did not try to get his bar status reinstated.

There was still more fallout. The prosecutor Pagones was awarded a $345,000 judgment in a defamation suit against Mr. Maddox, Sharpton and Mason in 2000. Mr. Maddox’s $95,000 fine was covered by donations.

Mr. Maddox was out of the courtroom, but still gave orations as if trying to sway a jury. In speaking engagements, he portrayed the United States as a losing proposition for Blacks unless they helped each other. Other times, he looked back with a flash of anger.

“The only thing I know how to do in a courtroom is knock the door down and whip some butt,” he told a New York State panel on attorney discipline in 2015. “There’s a reason why nobody will ever let me back into a courtroom again. Because they don’t want anymore butt whippings.”

Apart from the chaos of the Brawley case, Mr. Maddox built a reputation as an aggressive advocate who condemned the legal system as “apartheid justice” but managed to get results.

Mr. Maddox and other defense attorneys successfully argued for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate a 1986 ambush in the Howard Beach sections of Queens, where a group of White men, some wielding bats and tire irons, assaulted three Black men outside a pizzeria and gave chase as they ran. Michael Griffith, one of the men fleeing, died after being hit by a car.

New York Mayor Ed Koch compared it to a lynching. Black activists organized boycotts of White-owned pizzerias, and the upheavals partly inspired “Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee’s 1989 film about racial rifts in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Mr. Maddox claimed, without evidence, that the New York Police Department was trying to hide evidence in the case to help the defendants. He advised his clients not to cooperate with authorities until a special prosecutor was appointed. “I have always engaged in nontraditional tactics,” he later said.

In the end, nine people were convicted of various charges in Griffith’s death.

In one of Mr. Maddox’s last cases, he represented the family of Yusuf Hawkins, a Black teenager who was fatally shot in 1989 after being harassed by White residents in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst section.

After the killing, demonstrators including Mr. Maddox and Sharpton staged marches through Bensonhurst streets under a heavy police presence, chanting “Yusuf! Yusuf!” On May 17, 1990, less than a week before Mr. Maddox’s law license was suspended, a jury issued guilty verdicts in the case, including a second-degree murder conviction for Joseph Fama, who fired the fatal shots.

“As long as racism exists, Black lawyers have to be on the cutting edge,” Mr. Maddox told the New York Times in 1987. “I feel that every time I go into court, I am trying to dismantle the Dred Scott decision, which says a Black person is three-fifths a human being. All my cases are just camouflaged Dred Scott.”

Raised in Georgia

Alton Henry Maddox Jr. was born on July 21, 1945, in Inkster, Mich., about 10 miles west of Detroit. As a boy, he moved with his family to Newnan, Ga., where his father was an evangelical preacher and his mother taught grade school.

Mr. Maddox said his mother discouraged contact with White people to avoid what he called a “subservient role.”

“Basically, everything there was Black,” he told The Washington Post in 1987. “Your teachers were Black, the doctor who brought me into the world was Black. ... A feeling of what was wrong with society came about at a very early age.”

He graduated from Howard University in 1967. Soon after returning to Georgia, he said, he was beaten by police officers in a dispute over a parking space and was arrested. He received his law degree from Boston College in 1971.

After moving to New York, he worked at Harlem Legal Services and then led a juvenile justice project for the National Conference of Black Lawyers. He started his own law practice in 1981.

Mr. Maddox was part of the legal team for the family of Michael Stewart, who died in police custody in 1983 after being detained for allegedly writing graffiti on a subway station wall. Six police officers were charged, but all were acquitted in a jury trial.

In a 1987 trial, Mr. Maddox represented Steven Bowman, who was one of two hired attackers convicted of using razor blades to slash the face of a model, Marla Hanson. In defending Bowman, Mr. Maddox sought to undermine Hanson’s character by portraying her as racist and manipulative. Prosecutors said the attack was set up by Hanson’s landlord, who was also convicted in the case, because of anger over spurned romantic advances.

Mr. Maddox’s wife, the former Leola Weaver, died in 2017. Survivors include his son, Charles; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

After losing his law license, Mr. Maddox led an activist group, the United African Movement, and offered commentary on legal, political and racial issues. The courtroom never appeared to lose its pull.

“Lawyers run this country,” he wrote in a 2011 column for the New York Amsterdam News. “Any group without competent and zealous lawyers is located at the bottom rung of the political ladder.”

