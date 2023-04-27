Jerry Springer, whose tabloid talk show became a rowdy hit, dies at 79

His death was announced in a statement by Jene Galvin, a family spokesman and longtime colleague of Mr. Springer’s, according to the Associated Press. The statement did not specify the cause.

Jerry Springer, the tabloid talk-show host whose syndicated, long-running series reached a mass audience while embracing tawdry and controversial topics, emerging as a raucous TV carnival filled with fights, profanity and occasional nudity, died April 27 at his home in suburban Chicago. He was 79.

Mr. Springer, a former lawyer, served as the mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s before creating “Jerry Springer,” his namesake talk show. The series premiered in 1991 and aired for 27 seasons and nearly 5,000 episodes, drawing an audience of millions even as critics dismissed it as vulgar and sensationalistic.