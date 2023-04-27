Notable deaths of 2023, so far

(Credits clockwise from top left) Matt McClain/The Washington Post, Joe MahoneyAP, AP, Lennox McLendon/AP
Remembering David Crosby, Patricia Schroeder, Willis Reed, Cindy Williams and others who have died this year.

Art McNally

Jan. 1, age 97 | The NFL’s “father of instant replay” embraced video technology as another set of eyes on the football field and in 2022 became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Pictured, left) | Read more

Walter Cunningham

Jan. 3, age 90 | The last surviving crew member of Apollo 7, a mission that renewed the American space program after the deaths of three astronauts in a launchpad accident and helped lead the way to the moon landing in 1969. | Read more

Charles Simic

Jan. 9, age 84 | Poet laureate of the surreal whose jarring, hallucinatory poems earned him the Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur Foundation genius award. | Read more

Constantine II

Jan. 10, age 82 | The last king of Greece, who rose to the throne in 1964 as a youthful monarch celebrated for an Olympic gold medal in sailing but whose reign effectively ended three years later when he fled into exile after clashing with a military junta. | Read more

Jeff Beck

Jan. 10, age 78 | British guitar virtuoso who rose to prominence in the 1960s as a member of the Yardbirds, moving the group into the rock-and-roll vanguard before establishing himself as an influential, prolific and breathtakingly adventurous solo artist. | Read more

Lisa Marie Presley

Jan. 12, age 54 | Born into the celebrity spotlight as the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla. She went on to a career as a singer and songwriter with her own headline-grabbing moments, including marriages to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. | Read more | See more photos

Robbie Knievel

Jan. 13, age 60 | A stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later. | Read more

Lloyd Morrisett

Jan. 15, age 93 | Psychologist and foundation executive who teamed with television producer Joan Ganz Cooney to create “Sesame Street,” the children’s television program that has taught generations of youngsters their numbers and letters, and helped generations of grown-ups lead their little ones through the challenges of life. | Read more

Gina Lollobrigida

Jan. 16, age 95 | Called “the original Italian over-stuffed star,” a precursor to Sophia Loren, who would soon claim the public imagination as the quintessential Italian spitfire. She was among the European screen beauties, along with Brigitte Bardot and Anita Ekberg, whose charms stirred the fantasies of a generation of moviegoers. | Read more

David Crosby

Age 81 | A singer-songwriter who helped define the sound of the Woodstock generation as a key member of the 1960s and ’70s bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, but whose wanton drug abuse made him a cautionary symbol of the era’s culture of excess. | Read more

Carol Sloane

Jan. 23, age 85 | A jazz singer who won early acclaim for her sultry interpretations of classic songs, then emerged decades afterward from near-obscurity with a late-career resurgence that brought her fresh recognition as one of the world’s finest song stylists. | Read more

Cindy Williams

Jan. 25, age 75 | Actress Cindy Williams played the upbeat Shirley to Penny Marshall’s gruff Laverne in the hit 1970s television show “Laverne & Shirley.” (Pictured, left) | Read more

Billy Packer

Jan. 26, age 82 | A longtime college basketball analyst who was a broadcast-booth fixture with the NCCA’s March Madness for more than 30 years as the championship tournament became one of the premier events in U.S. sports. (Pictured, left) | Read more

Barrett Strong

Jan. 28, age 81 | An important figure in the early days of Motown Records who sang on the studio’s first hit single — “Money (That’s What I Want)” — and later co-wrote some of its most enduring songs, including “War,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” | Read more

Bob Born

Jan. 29, age 98 | The world has him to thank for the proliferation of sweet, luminously colored “Peeps” — the chick- and bunny-shaped marshmallow candies that have become a staple at Halloween and Easter events in the United States, as well sparking The Washington Post’s annual diorama competition since 2007. | Read more

Bobby Hull

Age 84 | A longtime Chicago Black Hawks winger nicknamed the “Golden Jet” whose speed, high-velocity shots and showmanship made him one of the most popular hockey players of all time. | Read more

Charles Silverstein

Jan. 30, age 87 | A psychologist who helped achieve one of the most significant victories of the gay rights movement by persuading the American Psychiatric Association in 1973 to declassify homosexuality as a mental illness. | Read more

Paco Rabanne

Feb. 3, age 88 | A fashion world innovator whose designs in the 1960s helped define the decade’s vibe of rebellion and space-age glamour with metal-plated dresses and the skintight green catsuit worn by Jane Fonda in the 1968 sci-fi cult film “Barbarella.” (Pictured, right) | Read more

Greta Andersen

Feb. 6, age 95 | A Danish-born swimmer who won a gold medal in the 1948 Olympics and later became the world’s greatest marathon swimmer, crossing the English Channel six times and regularly trouncing men, including one she beat by more than five miles. | Read more

Burt Bacharach

Feb. 8, age 94 | A colossally successful pop composer — with more than 70 Top-40 hits — who provided the cocktail party playlist for the swinging ’60s and early ’70s with such songs as “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Close to You,” “Promises, Promises” and the Oscar-winning “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” | Read more

Carlos Saura

Feb. 10, age 91 | A Spanish screenwriter-director whose powerfully disquieting films of the 1960s and ’70s challenged myths of national identity under the fascist dictator Francisco Franco and whose later work dramatized the culture of folkloric dance. (Pictured, right) | Read more

David Jolicoeur

Feb. 12, age 54 | He rapped under the stage name Trugoy the Dove and co-founded De La Soul, the Long Island trio whose irreverent, startlingly unpredictable music helped chart a new course for hip-hop in the late 1980s and ’90s. The trio became known for producing music with a quirky sound that differed from other rap styles at the time. | Read more

Jesse Trevino

Feb. 13, age 76 | A prominent Mexican American artist who learned to paint with his left hand after his dominant right arm was rendered lifeless by an explosive booby trap he stepped on while fighting in the Vietnam War. | Read more

Raquel Welch

Feb. 15, age 82 | She became an international sex symbol when she donned a deerskin bikini for the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” and went on to build a decades-long screen career while asserting and playfully winking at her dark-haired beauty. | Read more | See more photos

Paul Berg

Feb. 15, age 96 | A Nobel laureate biochemist whose breakthrough in splicing DNA molecules helped place the foundations for the biotech industry but who was once so concerned about possible risks from manipulating genes that he asked scientists to allow government oversight. | Read more

James Joseph

Feb. 17, age 87 | A former civil rights activist who served as U.S. ambassador to South Africa while the country’s first Black leader, Nelson Mandela, sought Western help in rebuilding a battered economy and battling the AIDS crisis. (Pictured, right) | Read more

Tom Whitlock

Feb. 18, age 68 | An Oscar-winning songwriter who helped “Top Gun” and its soundtrack soar to the heights of 1980s culture, writing the lyrics for the chart-topping love theme “Take My Breath Away” as well as the hard-rock anthem “Danger Zone” — a song that conjured up images of motorcycles, fighter jets and speed-demon pilots for a generation of moviegoers. (Pictured, right) | Read more

Richard Belzer

Feb. 19, age 78 | An actor who parlayed his stand-up comedy chops into a career playing the iconic role of police detective John Munch in NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the “Law & Order” franchise. | Read more

Simone Segouin

Feb. 21, age 97 | A French Resistance fighter in World War II, who used the nom de guerre Nicole. She was born to a farming family in the village of Thivars, near Chartres, in France. Her father had fought in the French army against the Germans during World War I. After World War II commenced in September 1939, her father sided with the anti-Nazi resistance, and partisans used his farm as a hideout. As Hitler’s forces began occupying France in May 1940, Ms. Segouin — then only 14 — helped her father shelter and feed resistance fighters. | Read more

Zandra Flemister

Feb. 21, age 71 | The first African American woman to become a special agent in the Secret Service. Hired in 1974, she was hailed as “a trailblazer” at the agency. Discrimination led her to leave for a career in the State Department. | Read more

Bob Richards

Feb. 26, age 97 | An ordained minister who became the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box after he won two Olympic gold medals in the pole vault during the 1950s, an accomplishment he parlayed into a successful career as a motivational speaker. | Read more

Theodore Kanamine

March 2, age 93 | He grew up in a World War II incarceration camp and later became the U.S. Army’s first Japanese American active-duty general. | Read more

Judy Heumann

March 4, age 75 | She spent decades advocating for the inherent dignity of people with disabilities, campaigning for federal civil rights legislation while organizing sit-ins, marches and other nonviolent demonstrations, and later wielded influence as an official at the institutions she had worked so hard to change. | Read more

Robert Blake

March 9, age 89 | A child actor who grew into roles playing characters on both sides of the law, including a murderous drifter in “In Cold Blood” and a master-of-disguise detective in the 1970s series “Baretta,” but then became the center of a real-life whodunit after being tried and acquitted in the slaying of his wife. | Read more

William Wulf

March 10, age 83 | A computer pioneer who envisioned a digital network open to all and opened the way for internet. He did more than help shepherd the digital age during his career, which included a tech start-up, policymaking roles and teaching at such campuses as the University of Virginia. He also tried to make sense of a world that became stitched together by online technology. | Read more

Patricia Schroeder

March 13, age 82 | Former congresswoman, a megaphone for the women’s movement, the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and a liberal Democrat known for her barbed wit, notably coining the term “Teflon president” to lambaste President Ronald Reagan. | Read more | See more photos

Gladys Kessler

March 16, age 85 | A federal judge who issued a landmark ruling against the tobacco industry in 2006 — finding that cigarette makers had violated civil racketeering laws by conspiring for decades to deceive the public about the deadly threat posed by smoking. | Read more

Lance Reddick

March 17, age 60 | An actor who brought a smoldering intensity to police commander roles in the acclaimed dramas “The Wire” and “Bosch” and was the reserved concierge in the “John Wick” action franchise. | Read more

P. Wesley Foster Jr.

March 17, age 89| A onetime aluminum siding salesman who co-founded one of the largest independent real estate firms in the United States, its name, Long & Foster, on “for sale” signs across the Mid-Atlantic. | Read more

Gloria Dea

March 18, age 100 | The first magician to perform on what became known as the Las Vegas Strip and who later disappeared into obscurity after a brief career as a Hollywood starlet. | Read more

Willis Reed

March 21, age 80 | An NBA Hall of Famer who led the New York Knicks to two championships, including a thrilling seven-game series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in 1970 after suffering a debilitating thigh injury. | Read more

Julie Anne Peters

March 21, age 71 | A writer who pushed the boundaries of young-adult literature with novels that contained some of the genre’s first sensitive portrayals of gay love and transgender identity. | Read more

Walter Cole

March 23, age 92 | A bouffant-topped, sequin-spangled drag queen doyenne known as Darcelle XV who reigned over a West Coast nightclub for more than 50 years on the way to becoming the world’s oldest working drag performer. | Read more

Randall Robinson

March 24, age 81 | The founding executive director of TransAfrica, a high-profile lobbying organization in Washington, helped reshape U.S. foreign policy toward apartheid-era South Africa and once conducted a 27-day hunger strike to bring attention to the suffering of Haitian refugees. (Pictured, right) | Read more

Virginia Norwood

March 26, age 96 | A pioneering aerospace engineer who used design innovations, emerging technologies and seasoned intuition in projects that scanned the lunar surface for safe Apollo landing sites and mapped Earth from space with digital imagery never before seen. | Read more

Mark Russell

March 30, age 90 | A Washington social-political satirist and stand-up comic who spoofed, teased and laughed at celebrities, politicians, politics and popular culture for more than 50 years from behind his star-spangled piano. | Read more

Seymour Stein

April 2, age 80 | A powerhouse music executive who co-founded Sire Records, helped popularize the punk and new wave movements and inked Madonna’s first record deal, summoning the singer to his hospital bedside to ensure a rival didn’t sign her first. (Pictured, center) | Read more

Harry Belafonte

April 25, age 96 | A singer whose dynamic a cappella shout of “Day-O!” from “The Banana Boat Song” and other music from world folk traditions propelled him to international stardom, and who used his entertainment fortune to help bankroll the civil rights movement at home and human rights causes worldwide. | Read more | See more photos

Jerry Springer

April 27, age 79 | A former Cincinnati mayor who built a tabloid talk-show empire, hosting a raucous, long-running series known for its onstage fights, profanity, occasional nudity and exploration of taboo topics like adultery and incest. | Read more

Notable deaths of 2022

Photo editing by Stephen Cook, Jennifer Beeson Gregory and Dee Swann. Copy editing by Shibani Shah.

