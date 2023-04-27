Notable deaths of 2023, so far

Feb. 21, age 97 | A French Resistance fighter in World War II, who used the nom de guerre Nicole. She was born to a farming family in the village of Thivars, near Chartres, in France. Her father had fought in the French army against the Germans during World War I. After World War II commenced in September 1939, her father sided with the anti-Nazi resistance, and partisans used his farm as a hideout. As Hitler’s forces began occupying France in May 1940, Ms. Segouin — then only 14 — helped her father shelter and feed resistance fighters. | Read more