William Ratchford II, Maryland’s influential fiscal watchdog, dies at 90

William Ratchford II, a behind-the-scenes force in Maryland politics for more than four decades, helping shape state budgets as the General Assembly’s top fiscal watchdog and then advising five Baltimore mayors on city spending, died April 23 at his home in Annapolis. He was 90. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His wife, Nancy Ratchford, said he had been under hospice care, but she did not provide the cause.

On paper, Mr. Ratchford’s job as director of the Department of Fiscal Services from 1974 to 1996 was to lead audits of state agencies, make sure the books were in order and raise alarms about deficits. In reality, he was far more: a guru-like confidant for lawmakers seeking his views on spending and hoping to tap into his encyclopedic knowledge of Maryland’s financial affairs and state government.

Just about every major fiscal decision for more than 20 years was bounced off Mr. Ratchford, who was widely known as “Ratch.” He became an adjunct policymaker, helping steer the state through recessions, the savings and loan meltdown in the 1980s and the transition from paper ledgers to the digital age.

His clout could bring blowback from political leaders unhappy over his suggestions for budget belt-tightening. Tensions ran especially high during the 1987 to 1995 tenure of Gov. William Donald Schaefer (D), who sometimes saw Mr. Ratchford’s recommended budget cuts as attacks on his agenda.

“I don’t want to use the language, over the air, that I feel toward the analyst who did that,” Schaefer said in 1989 to reporters after he learned about Mr. Ratchford’s ideas on where to trim spending. “I get so hot under the collar.”

Mr. Ratchford carefully avoided engaging in public spats, noting that he was a career bureaucrat whose loyalty was to the taxpayers and, at times, the media as a guide to break down the intricacies of the state budget process.

In 1987, when the House Appropriations Committee was $10 million over a self-imposed spending limit, lawmakers called on Mr. Ratchford and his staff at Fiscal Services (now part of the Department of Legislative Services). In about an hour, Mr. Ratchford presented a list of possible cuts to get under the spending ceiling.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who was Maryland House speaker 1979 to 1986, once told The Washington Post that it was impossible to identify one program or spending package that best displayed Mr. Ratchford’s sway. “He is on everything,” Cardin said.

Former Maryland governor Parris Glendening (D) made clear that the proverbial buck, in many cases, really stopped at Mr. Ratchford.

“Even before I was really in there [as governor], I came to realize that if you wanted to do something — the budget games, the money — you really had to have his sign-off,” Glendening told the news site Maryland Matters last month.

Mr. Ratchford announced his retirement from the General Assembly in 1996 but was persuaded to stay for another year to help reorganize the assembly’s support staff. He then became a fiscal consultant to Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke (D) and stayed on with four more mayoral administrations until 2017 under Mayor Catherine Pugh (D).

In Annapolis, Mr. Ratchford had a reputation of being cautious with his revenue projections and deferential to his deficit worries. His reply was that it was always better to count on the worst and enjoy the moments when it doesn’t come true.

“I had a much easier time explaining the surplus than I would have explaining a deficit,” he told The Post in 1989.

Baltimore native

William Sawtelle Ratchford II was born in Baltimore on June 24, 1932. His father was superintendent of the Maryland School for the Blind, and Mr. Ratchford spent part of his boyhood living on campus. His mother was a homemaker.

He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1954 and later served two years in the Air Force at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. In 1960, he received a second undergraduate degree, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

In 1961, he was briefly acting head of the Maryland Association of Counties and returned in 1964 as executive secretary. In the intervening years, he was at the University of Maryland with a graduate position at its Institute for Governmental Service and Research. He received a master’s degree in political science from the university in 1962.

Mr. Ratchford became a deputy at the Maryland legislature’s Department of Fiscal Services in 1968 and was named director six years later.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, the former Nancy Tickner Bertsch, survivors include two daughters, Linda Hesford of Annapolis and Wendy Rhoe of Chester, Md.; and three grandsons.

In 1986, Mr. Ratchford appeared before Maryland state senators as they grappled over the size of the financial hit from the savings and loan crisis, whose fallout in Maryland was led by the disclosures of embezzlement and other improprieties at the Old Court Savings & Loan Association.

Mr. Ratchford patiently explained that the figures were provided by experts in the savings and loan market. State Sen. Walter Baker, a Democrat from Cecil County, stood up and said what many in the room were wondering.

“Well, Mr. Ratchford, I don’t care what they say,” Baker said. “I want to know what you think.”

