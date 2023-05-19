The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies aged 59

Andy Rourke, the bassist for British alt-rock legends the Smiths, has died at the age of 59, his representatives and former bandmate Johnny Marr said Friday.
Hailing from Manchester, England, Rourke helped craft a sound that became iconic as part of the Smiths, one of the most popular English bands of the 1980s, which spawned hits including “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “This Charming Man.”
He played on the band’s four studio albums — “The Smiths,” “Meat Is Murder,” “The Queen Is Dead” and “Strangeways, Here We Come.”
After the band split in 1987, Rourke went on to play and record with many artists during his career, including Sinéad O’Connor, the Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy and Aziz Ibrahim.
Tributes poured in early Friday as fans and fellow musicians paid homage to him. Suede bassist Mat Osman described Rourke in a tweet as “a total one-off — a rare bassist whose sound you could recognize straight away.”