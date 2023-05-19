The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies aged 59

Andy Rourke, the bassist for British alt-rock legends the Smiths, has died at the age of 59, his representatives and former bandmate Johnny Marr said Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” guitarist Marr wrote. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.” Rourke’s death was also announced on his official social media pages.