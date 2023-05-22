Terry McDermott, Olympic gold medalist speedskater, dies at 82

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Terry McDermott, a speedskater who won the only gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Winter Olympics, died May 20 at 82. U.S. Speedskating announced the death in a statement but provided no further information. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mr. McDermott was an apprentice barber and unheralded figure on the speedskating scene when he stunningly won the 500-meter event at the Innsbruck Games, upsetting two-time reigning Olympic champion Yevgeny Grishin of the Soviet Union by a half-second.

Grishin posted a time of 40.6 seconds in the second pairing of the 500. While two skaters would match his time, no one beat it until Mr. McDermott went off in the 17th pair.

Mr. McDermott crossed the line in 40.1 to shatter Grishin’s Olympic record and deny the Soviet great from adding to the four gold medals he had won at the two previous Winter Games.

“The Cold War was going on and it carried over into the Olympics. The Russians came along in ’56 and dominated every sport. It was awful hard to beat them in anything," Mr. McDermott said in a 2010 interview with MLive Media Group. “So, going against them, you tried a little harder.”

McDermott’s gold was the only victory by any U.S. athletes at the Innsbruck Games. He proved it was not a fluke by taking silver in the 500 four years later at Grenoble.

Known as “The Essexville Rocket,” a nod to his Michigan hometown, Mr. McDermott was rewarded for his Olympic triumph with a 1964 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He was largely overshadowed by the Beatles making their American television debut that same night.

Mike Plant, a former Olympic speedskater who now serves as a top official with baseball’s Atlanta Braves, remembered Mr. McDermott’s tireless devotion to a sport that garners little attention or financial reward in the United States but has produced a total of 91 medals — more than any winter sport except skiing.

In 1968, Mr. McDermott turned in another stellar performance at Grenoble, even though he had largely been away from the sport for two years.

In an era when speedskating was held on outdoor ovals, a poor draw left the American skating late in the session with the condition of the ice deteriorating rapidly. Still, he managed the second-best time of 40.5, sharing the silver with Norway's Magne Thomassen behind the winner, Erhard Keller of West Germany.

Mr. McDermott, who carried the American flag at the Opening Ceremonies in 1968, always considered that silver medal to be on par with his gold.

“That was a big challenge and I look at that as a big accomplishment,” Mr. McDermott said. “After not skating for a couple years it was very different, so it was very rewarding to come that close.”

Richard Terrance McDermott was born in Essexville on Sept. 14, 1940. No information on survivors was immediately available.

Mr. McDermott was a three-time Olympian, finishing in a tie for seventh in the 500 at the 1960 Squaw Valley Games.

He later took the oath for judges at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, traveled to a dozen Winter Olympics, served in various roles with U.S. Speedskating, and worked as a television and radio analyst.

