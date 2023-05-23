Rolf Harris, popular TV personality convicted of sex assaults, dies at 93

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favorite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died at 93. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A family statement confirmed the death but did not provide further details. Mr. Harris, whose hit records in the 1960s included “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport,” was adored by generations of children for his jovial on-screen persona. He enjoyed a 60-year career as a television presenter, songwriter and artist. He was best known for his children’s television shows such as “Rolf’s Cartoon Time” and “Animal Hospital.”

He was so respected in Britain that he was once granted the rare privilege of painting a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

But his TV career, which spanned half a century, collapsed in 2013, when he was arrested in Britain in relation to allegations of sexual abuse. This followed revelations of hundreds of cases of alleged sexual abuse by another longtime and long-beloved British TV personality, Jimmy Savile, after his death in 2011.

Advertisement

In July 2014, Mr. Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault on four young girls from the 1960s to the ’80s. Prosecutors said he had a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality and used his fame to exploit his victims.

Among the victims was a friend of Mr. Harris’s daughter who claimed he molested her from age 13 to 19. Mr. Harris had said their relationship was consensual, and his relatives and friends supported him throughout the trial.

A jury convicted him of all charges, and a judge sentenced him to five years and nine months in prison.

Mr. Harris was released conditionally in May 2017. That same month, he was cleared of four unconnected sex offense accusations that he had denied. Later that year, the Court of Appeal overturned one of his 12 indecent-assault convictions.

Rolf Victor Harris was born in Bassendean, a suburb of Perth, Australia, on March 30, 1930. He was a champion swimmer in his teens and then attended art school in Australia before moving to England and starting his television career with a slot on a BBC show in 1952.

Advertisement

As well as hosting children’s shows like “Rolf’s Cartoon Club,” Mr. Harris was also known in the ’60s for performing popular songs including “Two Little Boys,” which became a No. 1 Christmas hit in Britain.

By the 2000s, he was considered by many to be a national treasure of sorts: The queen sat for a portrait painted by him in 2005 to mark her 80th birthday, and the painting was displayed at Buckingham Palace. He also starred in a concert celebrating the monarch’s Diamond Jubilee outside the palace in 2012.

After his conviction, Mr. Harris was stripped of multiple honors bestowed on him, including awards appointing him to the Order of the British Empire and the Order of Australia.

After his release from prison, he withdrew from public life and spent his time at his home in Berkshire in southern England.

GiftOutline Gift Article