Ed Ames, pop singer and ‘Daniel Boone’ actor, dies at 95

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers who later became an actor, notably playing Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone,” died May 21 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 95. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Jeanne Ames.

As part of the 1950s music scene, he and his brothers — Joe, Gene and Vic — were one numerous pop quartets. He was last survivor of the four singing brothers. Their recordings of “Rag Mop,” “Sentimental Me” and “Undecided” became hits, and they launched a busy career appearing on TV variety shows, recording 40 albums and playing in nightclubs and auditoriums across the country.

By the end of the 1950s, rock-and-roll had overtaken the pop charts and singing quartets were on the decline. The Ameses, meanwhile, had tired of the constant travel and absence from their growing families. The finale for Ed came when he arrived home unexpectedly and his wife called to their 3-year-old daughter: “Who is it?” The girl replied, “One of the Ames Brothers.”

“That did it,” he told a reporter. “My brothers and I agreed that we had all had it and should go our separate ways.” The group, which was earning $20,000 a week, played its last engagement at the Sahara in Las Vegas on New Year's 1961.

Mr. Ames’s efforts to establish himself as a solo singer were not immediately successful, and he turned to acting. He appeared in the long-running musical “The Fantasticks” and joined the traveling company of the musical “Carnival!” with direction and choreography by Gower Champion’s and transferred to the Broadway company until the show’s final performance.

He won attention as the stoic Native American named Chief in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a 1963 Broadway adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel.

On television, Mr. Ames was probably best known for his role as Mingo from 1964 to 1968 on the adventure series “Daniel Boone” that starred Fess Parker as the frontiersman.

It was during his run on “Daniel Boone” that he contributed to what was called the longest sustained burst of laughter in the history of “The Tonight Show.”

For a 1965 episode, he was persuaded to demonstrate the hatchet-throwing skills he learned as Mingo. The silhouette of a cowboy was painted on a piece of wood, and Mr. Ames threw a hatchet at the target. It landed on squarely on the cowboy’s crotch.

“I didn’t even know you were Jewish,” Carson quipped.

Mr. Ames earned top money at Las Vegas casinos and in hotel supper clubs and toured extensively in the musicals “Man of La Mancha,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific” and “I Do, I Do.”

“I Do, I Do” provided his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over.” He had another hit in 1968 with “Who Will Answer?”

Mr. Ames was born in Malden, Mass., on July 9, 1927, with the surname Urick. He was the youngest of 11 children, four who died in childhood. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and their mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and to appreciate music they heard every Saturday on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts.

The four youngest boys began singing at local events as the Urick Brothers. Ed was still in high school when they moved to night clubs, but as a husky six-footer with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21.

After the four brothers split up, the other brothers also continued performing and recording, but gained less notice than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997 and Joe in 2007.

Mr. Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children before divorcing. In 1998, he married Jeanne Arnold Saviano. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Ronald and Sonya; a stepson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marcella, according to the New York Times.

