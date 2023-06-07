Jim Hines, sprinter who broke 10-second mark in 100 meters, dies at 76

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

At the U.S. track and field championships in June 1968, sprinter Jim Hines said he felt a world record was “coming on” in the men’s 100 meters. That meant something huge: trying to be the first to break the 10-second barrier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mr. Hines was proved right. He first clocked a 9.8 in a heat, but the tail wind in Sacramento was too strong to count as a record. Then, with a gentle 1.8 mph breeze, he crossed the line in another heat in a hand-timed 9.9 seconds to set a new global mark and claim the title of fastest man in the world.

It stood only briefly. Soon, two other sprinters, Ronnie Ray Smith and Charles Greene, clocked 9.9 in their heats on the packed-clay track. The stopwatch-marked times were considered official records. But there was a caveat amid the three-way celebrations: a supplemental Bulova electronic timing system had them all at just over 10 seconds.

“This should make for some interesting trials at the Olympics,” said Mr. Hines, who died June 3 in Hayward, Calif., at 76.

At the Mexico City Games that October, hand timing was still used, but it was complemented by a state-of-the-art camera system that was considered accurate to hundredths of a second. For Mr. Hines and his rivals, the Olympics presented a chance to have technology confirm a sub-10-second run.

In the 100-meter finals, Mr. Hines was in lane three. His rival Greene was to his left in lane one. At the gun, Mr. Hines was a split-second slower out of the blocks. Another American, Mel Pender, led the eight-man field in the first 20 meters. Greene then surged to the front.

The 6-foot Mr. Hines — with his compact running style of pumping arms and ramrod-straight back — pushed ahead with about 30 meters left. Jamaica’s Lennox Miller was a half-stride back to his right.

At the finish line, Mr. Hines leaned in and raised his right arm in triumph. “It was the best 100 I ever raced,” he said afterward. The hand time was 9.9 seconds. The electronic time: 9.95 seconds, the first technology-clocked sub-10 at 100 meters.

Miller was second and Greene took the bronze, both hand-timed at 10.0 seconds. In 1977, the International Association of Athletics Federations, now known as World Athletics, added Mr. Hines’s 9.95 seconds in Mexico City as part of the automatic-timed records.

After the win, Mr. Hines clutched his good luck charm, a wrinkled bucket hat that he carried to all his pre-Olympic meets. “It always treats me right,” he said. “I haven’t washed it in five months.” He was also part of another victory in Mexico City as anchor of the 4x100-meter relay, which took gold at 38.2 seconds.

Mr. Hines’s 100-meter record stood until 1983, when American Calvin Smith ran 9.93. (The current men’s world record is 9.58 seconds by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, set in 2009 in Berlin.)

Mr. Hines, who was Black, tried to avoid the politics of the Games. He repeated “no comment” when asked about efforts by some Black athletes to boycott the 1968 Olympics as a protest over racial policies in the United States.

In 1991, he told the Los Angeles Times that he didn’t feel represented by one of the most stirring images of the Games: U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising black-gloved fists during the medal ceremony for the 200 meters.

“Most of us felt the best way a Black athlete could make a statement was by going and doing his best,” Mr. Hines said. “Tommie and John felt what they were doing was for all Black athletes and Black men in America. They didn’t think it out.”

Played football

James Ray Hines was born in Dumas, Ark., on Sept. 10, 1946, and moved with his family to Oakland, Calif., when he was 6. His father had construction jobs, and his mother worked in a cannery.

Mr. Hines attended Texas Southern University, a historically Black college in Houston, where he ran track for the school’s Flying Tigers team. His speed drew the attention of professional football. He was drafted in 1968 by the Miami Dolphins, even though he had not played competitive football since high school. The team let him train for the Olympics before signing a contract.

The decision to join the Dolphins blocked him from any future Olympics, whose rules at the time did not allow professional athletes. He played the 1969 season with the Dolphins as a receiver but was used sparingly, making two receptions over nine games. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and played in one game. He then left the sport.

He participated in professional track meets and later worked as a social worker in the Oakland area and on oil rigs in Texas. His death was announced by World Athletics, but no cause was provided. His wife, Joyce, died in 2010. Survivors include two children; two sisters; and four grandchildren.

The 1968 meet in Sacramento became immortalized as the “Night of Speed” among track fans. Mr. Hines ranked it as a bigger moment than even his Olympic victory. “There will never be another night like it,” said Mr. Hines. “That was the greatest sprinting series in the history of track and field.”

He also said it represented a much more freewheeling era in the sport when runners, if coaches knew it or not, often got together to find ways to relax before a big meet.

“Sometimes the race was won the night before at the hotel,” he told the Sacramento Bee in 1995. “The guys today lock themselves in their rooms, but we’d have a couple of cold beers, play cards, go to a movie. We were the best of friends off the track.”

