Mark Worth, newspaper copy editor, dies at 42

Mark Worth, a copy editor who spent nearly two decades at the Miami Herald and most recently worked at The Washington Post, was found dead June 7 at his home in Washington. He was 42. His mother, Dianne Worth, confirmed the death. A spokeswoman for the office of the D.C. medical examiner said determination of the cause of death was pending an autopsy and further tests.

Mr. Worth spent much of his career at the Herald, where he was lead copy editor on many investigative stories and also had stints as a community news editor and an editor in the sports section.

He worked at the Dallas Morning News from 2021 until joining The Post in March 2022 as a nighttime editor with the paper’s news service, which sends Post articles, photos, videos and graphics to hundreds of client publications. He was let go in a round of job eliminations in January.

Effie Dawson, the now-retired news service managing editor who hired him, called him a “self-starter” and an “editor with strong and versatile credentials that suited the variety of editing work the news service handles, including sports and hard news.”

Mark Clinton Worth was born in Dallas on March 3, 1981, and grew up in the suburb of Mesquite. His father made street signs for Dallas public works and transportation, and his mother worked as an administrator with the Dallas Police Department.

He developed an early fascination with language and literature, especially science fiction, and was a 2003 journalism graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

In addition to his mother, of Mesquite, survivors include a sister.

