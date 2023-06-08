Richard Snyder, titan of publishing industry, dies at 90

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Richard E. Snyder, a visionary and imperious executive at Simon & Schuster who in boldfaced style presided over the publisher’s exponential rise during the second half of the 20th century and helped define an era of consolidation and growing corporate power, died June 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 90.

His death was confirmed by his son Matthew Snyder. The cause was not immediately available.

Mr. Snyder helped make Simon & Schuster one of the largest publishing houses in the world and belonged to a cohort of executives who transformed the industry.

When he joined Simon & Schuster as a sales assistant in the early 1960s, publishing houses were mostly privately owned, some still run by their founders. By the time he was forced out in 1994 by Viacom, Simon & Schuster’s parent company, the publishing house and such rivals as Random House and HarperCollins were under corporate ownership and had bought out numerous former competitors.

As president of Simon & Schuster starting in 1975, and chief executive from 1978 to 1994, Mr. Snyder built a modern company in ways at times too modern for the world of books. Simon & Schuster’s revenue multiplied from around $40 million annually in the 1970s to more than $2 billion by the mid-1990s, making it at the time the country’s largest publisher, a position now held by Penguin Random House.

Bestsellers during Mr. Snyder’s reign included Mary Higgins Clark’s crime thrillers and Pulitzer Prize winners such as David McCullough’s “Truman” and Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove.” Mr. Snyder also was an early advocate for electronic publishing and computerizing business operations, and he vastly expanded Simon & Schuster by purchasing such educational companies as Prentice Hall and Esquire, spending more than $1 billion overall on acquisitions.

“You cannot be a publisher any longer without also being a businessman,” Mr. Snyder told the New York Times in 1984. “The thought that you can publish just because you love books is a sure prescription for failure.”

The New Yorker labeled Mr. Snyder a “warrior-king,” and former Simon & Schuster editor Robert Gottlieb recalled his “Ahab-like determination to see Simon & Schuster outgrow Random House.”

Colleagues who departed the company shared stories about his profane, peak-volume tirades, although Gottlieb would note that “this famously difficult man could command loyalty, respect and even affection.” Another Simon & Schuster editor, Michael Korda, wrote of Mr. Snyder’s “skin-deep” commitment to literary fiction — because “most of it loses money.”

Simon & Schuster did publish Philip Roth, Graham Greene and Joan Didion, among others, and Mr. Snyder played a direct role in making the company a favorite home for the inside story on Washington.

In the fall of 1972, as the Watergate affair was taking off, Mr. Snyder personally lobbied Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein for a book on their coverage of the scandal, which became “All the President’s Men.”

He met them at the Hay-Adams hotel in Washington, on a day they had erred on a key fact about President Richard M. Nixon’s chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, and convinced them to publish with Simon & Schuster — even though a rival was offering more money.

“Dick looked us straight in the eye and he was very direct and I felt we’d get his total backing,” Woodward told the Times in 1992. “I was right. If he’d ever ducked, or flinched or blinked, I’d say so. But he never has. He’s brave. He cares. He always does what he says he’ll do. And he’s tough, tough, tough.”

Released in June 1974, two months before Nixon’s resignation, “All the President’s Men” was a landmark in American publishing, a book-length investigative work on a sitting president and his administration. It spent months on bestseller lists, was adapted into an acclaimed movie of the same name and helped launch a wave of timely political releases — including Woodward and Bernstein’s coda on the Nixon years, “Final Days” (1976) — that has continued to the present day.

Woodward and Bernstein recalled Mr. Snyder as a publisher who always stood by them.

“Dick was brave and he was tough — a visionary who understood that, like our great editor at the Washington Post, Ben Bradlee, the buck stopped with him — and he would never waver, even under threats from a sitting President,” they said in a joint statement after Mr. Snyder’s death. “That commitment also extended to an enduring friendship as a mentor and avuncular presence for us throughout Dick’s life.”

Simon & Schuster eventually signed up memoirs by such fallen Nixon officials as John Dean, John Ehrlichman and John Mitchell, along with books by Nixon himself and Ronald Reagan, whose memoir was released just months before Simon & Schuster published Kitty Kelley’s notorious “Nancy Reagan,” which suggested the former first lady had an affair with Frank Sinatra.

Woodward has stayed with Simon & Schuster for decades, his long run of No. 1 sellers including “Veil,” “Plan of Attack” and the Trump-era “Fear.” Some of the country’s most popular historians, including McCullough and fellow Pulitzer winner Doris Kearns Goodwin, were longtime Simon & Schuster authors.

Mr. Snyder rose and fell by the hard and random rules of corporate culture. His power grew even as the company changed ownership and organization several times, but soon after Viacom purchased Simon & Schuster in 1994, he was fired for not being a “team player” and his career never recovered.

He attempted to revive the children’s imprint Golden Books, for which he worked early in his career, but the business went bankrupt and within a few years was sold.

Richard Snyder was born in Brooklyn on April 6, 1933. He would remember himself as a poor student in a house without books who expected to join his father’s overcoat business.

When his father turned him away, he found work as a trainee at Doubleday, where his immersion in numbers and the fine print of contracts set him apart. Within two years, he was at Simon & Schuster. Doubleday fired him, he later told the Times, for “telling them how wrong they were doing everything.''

Mr. Snyder was a 1955 graduate of Tufts University in Massachusetts. He endowed a lecture series there, with Woodward among the speakers. In the late 1980s, he helped establish the nonprofit National Book Foundation, which presents the National Book Awards.

Mr. Snyder’s four marriages ended in divorce. His first wife, according to the Times, was Ruth Freund.

He and his second wife, Joni Evans, whom he hired as director of subsidiary rights and who rose to head the trade book division at Simon & Schuster, spent years as a power couple of publishing. Their separation in 1986, Evans’s departure for Random House and their subsequent divorce prompted a torrent of news coverage about their relationship and its undoing.

Mr. Snyder was later married to Laura Yorke, also a veteran of the publishing industry. He was married most recently to Terresa Liu.

According to the Times, Mr. Snyder’s survivors include two children from his first marriage, Matthew and Jackie; two sons from his third marriage, Richard Jr. and Coleman; and two grandchildren.

The Post contributed to this report.

