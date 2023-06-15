Homer Jones, speedy NFL receiver who introduced the spike, dies at 82

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Racing down the Yankee Stadium sideline on a sunny afternoon in October 1965, New York Giants receiver Homer Jones hauled in a pass from quarterback Earl Morrall, shook off a Philadelphia Eagles defender and ran to the end zone, 89 yards from scrimmage, scoring what would be the longest passing touchdown of the season and the first of his career.

Mr. Jones, a speedy 24-year-old starting his first game in the National Football League, was ready to celebrate. As a rookie the previous year, he had watched as his teammates Frank Gifford and Alex Webster reached the end zone and threw the football into the stands, triggering pandemonium in the crowd. Now he wanted to do the same.

There was just one problem: the league’s commissioner, Pete Rozelle, had outlawed the practice during the offseason.

“I was fixing to throw it into the grandstand, but just as I was raising my arm the reality snapped into my head,” Mr. Jones told ESPN in 2015. “Mr. Rozelle would have fined me. That was a lot of money in those days. So I just threw the ball down into the end zone, into the grass.”

By all accounts, it was the first time anyone had ever spiked the ball in celebration, and introduced a new, more flamboyant chapter in football history. In its wake came increasingly elaborate end zone performances — choreographed dances, leaps into the crowd, a fake wedding proposal to a cheerleader, a cellphone hidden under the goal post padding — as well as rancorous debates over the meaning of sportsmanship, and the point at which an ordinary celebration grows into something more excessive.

At the time, however, the spike was just a way for Mr. Jones to show his elation while avoiding a fine.

“Folks got excited,” he said, “and I did it for the rest of my career.”

Mr. Jones, who died June 14 at 82, had plenty of chances to celebrate in the end zone. Although injuries led him to retire after only seven seasons in the pros, he was one of the most dangerous deep threats of the 1960s, combining a track star’s speed with a sinewy 6-foot-2, 215-pound physique. In 1967, the first season he was paired with Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton, he led the league in touchdown catches, with 13, and was selected to his first of two consecutive Pro Bowl teams.

“He was the biggest threat I’d ever seen,” Tarkenton told Sports Illustrated in 2012, comparing Mr. Jones to a slew of college and pro football Hall of Famers. “When I came into the league, Willie Galimore was a blur. Then Gale Sayers, and he was faster than Willie. Then I saw Homer. He was an ox. He was a bull! He ran faster than Gale, faster than Bob Hayes,” the standout Dallas Cowboys receiver and record-setting sprinter.

While in college, Mr. Jones and Hayes had taken turns beating each other on the track. They competed as teammates on the 1962 U.S. national team, two years before Hayes won a pair of Olympic gold medals.

When asked who was faster, Mr. Jones would respond with a quip referencing their jersey numbers, including the No. 45 he wore for the Giants. “If you needed a weapon,” he would say, according to the Dallas Morning News, “would you choose a .22 or a .45?”

Mr. Jones never played on a team that went to the playoffs or finished better than 7-7, and for all his speed and athleticism he was criticized at times for his catching and route-running abilities. But “because his Giants teams were so bad,” Peter King wrote in Sports Illustrated, “he’ll go down as one of those ‘how good could he have been?’ players.”

To many fans, he remained best known for the spike, a celebration he said he named himself. Many of his spikes were casual, almost nonchalant, leaving some spectators puzzled. A Morning News writer remarked that Mr. Jones “has a funny habit of throwing the ball down when he crosses the goal line.”

But the spike caught on quickly, as did other end-zone moves. Elmo Wright began doing a high-step, and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson was soon doing a dance called the Funky Chicken. Ickey Woods did a shuffle, and players on the 1980s Washington Redskins became known as the Fun Bunch after they started doing group high-fives. The NFL instituted rules penalizing “excessive celebration,” although stars including Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson continued to test those boundaries.

By the early 2010s, Mr. Jones’s spike had been supersized by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who would spike the football so hard it seemed he might bury it in the turf.

Mr. Jones was not exactly flattered. If he knew what the spike would have spawned, he told the New York Times in 2012, “I wouldn’t have done it.”

“It caused so many things — obscene things and confusing things,” he added. “I wish I hadn’t started it.”

Homer Carroll Jones was born in the small town of Pittsburg, Tex., 100 miles east of Dallas, on Feb. 18, 1941. His mother was a schoolteacher, his father a farmer and steelworker.

Mr. Jones was a high school senior when he took up football, deciding that it gave him a better chance of getting a college scholarship than playing saxophone in the band. He went on to play at Texas Southern University, a historically Black university in Houston, and was selected by the Houston Oilers in the fifth round of the 1963 American Football League draft.

After he suffered a knee injury and was cut from training camp, he joined the Giants, which had picked him in the 20th round of that year’s NFL draft. (The NFL and AFL were separate leagues before merging in 1970.)

Mr. Jones became one of the most prolific receivers in Giants history, ranking sixth in both receiving yards (4,845) and touchdown catches (35) at the time of his death. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns for his final season in 1970, and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in his first game with the team, which marked the debut of “Monday Night Football.”

By the time he announced his retirement at age 30, he had 224 total receptions for 4,986 yards. His average of 22.3 yards per catch remains the highest for any NFL player with at least 200 receptions.

His death from lung cancer, at a hospital in Pittsburg, was confirmed by his daughter LaCarroll Jones Nickleberry. She survives him, as do five other children; a sister; and seven grandchildren. Mr. Jones was married but had been separated from his wife for years, his daughter said.

After retiring from the NFL, Mr. Jones returned to Texas to work at the same steel mill that once employed his father. He also made pottery, built furniture and refurbished bikes, lawn mowers and other machines, although those hobbies were curtailed somewhat by hip problems and arthritis, which Mr. Jones attributed to his playing days.

He was unsure, he said, whether football was worth the physical toll. “I tell you what,” he told Newsday in 1997. “If I’d known all the aftereffects and everything at my age now, I don’t think I would have touched it.”

