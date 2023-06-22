Nol Putnam, blacksmith who forged signature style, dies at 89

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Nol Putnam, a self-taught blacksmith who forged a signature style, coaxing delicate flowers, leaves and tendrils from molten metal in works that grace sites including Washington National Cathedral, died June 11 at a hospital in Charlottesville. He was 89. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications from pneumonia, said his daughter, Anne Putnam. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Mr. Putnam began his professional life as a history teacher at a preparatory school for boys in the Berkshire mountains of Massachusetts, the same one he had attended during his upbringing as a Boston Brahmin.

He was nearing 40 when he left teaching, cashed in his life’s savings and bought a farm. He also bought, for $35, an anvil and set of used iron-working tools. “I needed a marriage between my head, heart and hands,” Mr. Putnam later told The Washington Post.

In the years that followed, with almost no formal education in blacksmithing, Mr. Putnam became a revered practitioner of a craft that had nearly died out amid the assembly lines of modern manufacturing.

In the 1970s, he settled in Virginia’s hunt country, where he established a shop, called White Oak Forge, that would be his artistic home for decades.

Blacksmithing is taxing work, with coal-burning fires that reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees, flames that glow so piercingly they can destroy the artist’s eyesight, and pounding that hammers one’s hearing along with the iron to be worked.

Like a chimney sweep, a blacksmith is often covered in soot. But Mr. Putnam chose his work, he wrote in an unpublished memoir, “partly to share and leave a tangible expression of my heart, of beauty in an increasingly tawdry and fractious society.”

For years Mr. Putnam earned a livelihood making gates, railings and other private commissions for estates in Virginia and around the country.

But he was most renowned for his contributions to Washington National Cathedral, a Gothic structure whose towering pillars and brilliant stained-glass windows at first glance overwhelm the artistry of its ironworks.

Roughly two dozen blacksmiths created works for the cathedral since its foundation stone was laid in 1907, according to Christopher Budny, who has been a docent at the church for 28 years. Most prominent among them was the master craftsman Samuel Yellin, who died in 1940.

Budny collaborated with Mr. Putnam on a book, “Beauty in the Shadows” (2014), documenting the cathedral’s ironwork.

“Once one begins to notice [it] in the building and on the grounds here, it is surprising just how many doors, latches and railings there are,” the introduction reads. “It is not too much to suggest that the ironwork knits the fabric of the Cathedral’s stone and glass together.”

Mr. Putnam designed and made three gates for the columbarium in the cathedral’s crypt, which houses the remains of, among other dignitaries, the humanitarian Helen Keller, first lady Edith Wilson and Matthew Shepard, the gay university student whose killing in Laramie, Wyo., in 1998 galvanized a movement for stronger hate-crime laws.

The largest of Mr. Putnam’s gates, the double-door Folger Gate, was installed in 1994. The gate weighs 1,200 pounds. Crafted in his trademark botanical style, it contains 42 flowers as well as 204 leaves, each of which required some 50 hammers to create, according to the cathedral. The single-door Brown Gate and Clagett Gate, also with botanical flourishes, were installed in 1988 and 1995, respectively.

“Even through these are wrought-iron gates that weigh thousands of pounds, the foliage that he forged and hammered out … has a sense of lightness,” Joe Alonso, the cathedral’s head stone mason, said in an interview.

“Out of red-hot steel,” he observed, Mr. Putnam forged a rose that looks so real “you want to smell it.”

Mr. Putnam also created four candle stands often placed around the casket during funerals. When they are not in use for services, Budny said, two of the stands flank the tomb of President Woodrow Wilson.

Mr. Putnam made for the columbarium a single candle stand — at six feet, it was as tall as he was — as well as a meditation bench. His final works, a set of three crosses, were installed last year, after which he closed his forge.

Oliver de Montalant Putnam — called “Nol” since he was a boy — was born in Boston on May 12, 1934.

After his parents divorced, he grew up with his mother and stepfather on a farm in Connecticut. His mother, he recalled, was an eccentric who dressed his sister in pinafore dresses and “me in knickers with knee socks that never stayed up.”

His stepfather was an acquaintance of sculptor Alexander Calder and writer Malcolm Cowley and invited them and other cultural figures to the home, giving Mr. Putnam an early introduction to the arts.

He was initially not intrigued, however. “I was surrounded by passion and artists, and it scared me,” Mr. Putnam told The Post. “So I ran away from that as an adult.”

He served in the Army and in 1959 received a bachelor’s degree in history from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., before beginning his teaching career at the Lenox School for Boys in Massachusetts.

He later taught briefly at Northfield Mount Hermon, also in Massachusetts, before abandoning the prep-school milieu.

“The first time I handled the tools, I knew working with iron was my calling,” he told the Piedmont Virginian, reflecting on his discovery of blacksmithing. “When it was hot, I could manipulate the iron — could learn to change its shape, its dimension into an idea — tools became an extension of my mind.”

Mr. Putnam’s marriages to Marinette “Rusty” Wise, Claudia McCue, Ann Friend Clark and Susan Covington ended in divorce. Survivors include his daughter, from his fist marriage, of Troy, Va., and a sister.

Mr. Putnam worked for years in The Plains, Va., before he moved his forge two decades ago to Rappahannock County. He was the subject of a documentary, “Forging Art: Nol Putnam, Artist Blacksmith.”

“From afar this is a massive gate with flowers, but up close it’s so much more,” he told The Post of the double doors in the cathedral’s columbarium, his most famous work. “There’s probably one person in 5,000 that will notice the rivets, but they’re there for that one who appreciates that God is in the details.”

