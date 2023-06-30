Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor for ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ dies at 89

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Alan Arkin, a wide-ranging stage and screen actor who delivered wry and surprisingly poignant performances in a career that spanned more than six decades, winning an Oscar for his role as a cranky but caring grandfather in the 2006 film “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died. He was 89. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His agent, Estelle Lasher, confirmed the death. Additional details were not immediately available.

Mr. Arkin began his career on the stage, performing with Chicago’s renowned Second City comedy troupe and winning a Tony Award for best featured actor in the 1963 play “Enter Laughing.” Three years later, he rose to stardom as a Russian lieutenant in “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” a Cold War farce about a Soviet submarine that runs aground off the New England coast.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Mr. Arkin, who lost to Paul Scofield for “A Man for All Seasons.”

Mr. Arkin went on to appear in more than 80 movies, including “Wait Until Dark” (1967), “Edward Scissorhands” (1990) and “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992), adapted from David Mamet’s Pulitzer-winning play about a cutthroat sales office. He was nominated for four Oscars altogether, including for playing a deaf-mute in “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968) and a wily Hollywood producer in “Argo” (2012). Mr. Arkin was also featured in television shows such as “The Kominsky Method” (2018-21), a Netflix comedy that earned him two Emmy nominations.

A complete obituary will be published soon.

