Sue Johanson, beloved Canadian sex educator who broke taboos, dies at 93

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Sue Johanson, a sex educator best known for her straight-talking attitude to sex in both her native Canada and the United States, died Wednesday at 93. Her daughter, Jane Johanson, confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Thursday. The cause of death was not immediately available. A representative told Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News that she died in a care home in Thornhill, Ontario, surrounded by her family.

Johanson, a registered nurse, began her path to the career that would make her name in the 1970s, when she created a birth control clinic at a high school in Toronto and began traveling across Ontario to offer sex education.

In the 1980s she found a wider audience through her own phone-in show on a local radio station and later with Canada’s “Sunday Night Sex Show,” a television program she hosted between 1996 and 2005. Its success led to a U.S. spinoff, “Talk Sex With Sue Johanson,” in 2002.

Advertisement

Despite her unassuming appearance, the married grandmother would answer questions live on air about sex and rate sex toys — some of which she made herself, The Washington Post reported in 2004.

Johanson also made appearances on late-night shows in the United States, where she continued to dispel myths about sex.

She was awarded an Order of Canada in 2000, and was described as “a strong, successful advocate for sex education.”

“Listening without judgement and candid in her responses, she helps Canadians to improve their understanding of sexuality and their ability to make wise health choices,” a government statement announcing the award said.

Director Lisa Rideout, who created the 2022 documentary film “Sex With Sue,” described Johanson as “an incredible, unstoppable force.”

“She paved the way for how we talk about sex and sexuality today, unafraid of shattering taboos and toppling conservative viewpoints,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gift this article Gift Article