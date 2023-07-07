Nikki McCray-Penson, who played on Olympic gold medal hoops teams, dies at 51

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Nikki McCray-Penson, who won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, has died at 51. Rutgers University in New Jersey, where Ms. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season, confirmed her death but did not provide further details. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

Ms. McCray-Penson joined Dawn Staley as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017.

McCray-Penson won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. The 1996 team sparked the formation of the WNBA and the short-lived American Basketball League (ABL).

She played in the ABL and won MVP honors in 1997 while leading the Columbus Quest to a championship before heading over to the WNBA. Mrs. McCray-Penson was a three-time all-star in that league while playing for the Washington Mystics. She played until 2006 when she retired, with a stop in San Antonio along the way.

She later an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons and then became the head coach at Old Dominion for three seasons, going 24-6 in 2020. She spent one year at Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons and returned to coaching at Rutgers last season.

Nikki Kesangane McCray was born in Collierville, Tenn., on Dec. 17, 1971. She played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

In addition to her husband, Thomas Penson, and a son, a complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

