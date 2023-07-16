David Lawrenz, Washington doctor, dies at 91

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

David R. Lawrenz, a Washington internal medicine physician whose practice ranged from the diagnosis and treatment of chronic medical conditions to making house calls on long-term patients, died July 16 at a memory-care center in Bethesda, Md. He was 91. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications from dementia, said his daughter Alice Fuisz, an internist who once worked at her father’s practice.

David Roger Lawrenz was born in Sharon, Conn., on April 28, 1932, and grew up mostly in nearby Lakeville. He was the seventh of 10 children of a German immigrant father whose schooling ended at the third grade and who became a dairy farmer. His mother, who took in laundry to supplement the family income, read books to her children to emphasize the need for education.

A barber in Lakeville took an interest in Dr. Lawrenz’s academic promise and persuaded the headmaster of the Hotchkiss School, a prestigious prep school in Lakeville, to meet with the boy and offer him a full scholarship.

He played football, wrestled and sang at Hotchkiss, where he graduated in 1951, and at Amherst College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1955 while also on an academic scholarship.

He graduated from Cornell University’s medical school in 1959. Dr. Lawrenz retired in 2010 after more than four decades with what is now the Washington Internists Group. He was a former teacher and vestryman at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill.

His first wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Haddock, whom he married in 1955, died in 2005. He married Ann Hartman the next year.

In addition to his wife, of Chevy Chase, Md., survivors include four children from his first marriage, Heidi Lawrenz of Silver Spring, Md., David Lawrenz of Santa Fe, N.M., and Gillian Lawrenz and Alice Fuisz, both of Washington; a brother; a sister; and eight grandchildren. A son from his first marriage, William Lawrenz, died in 2016.

Dr. Lawrenz completed at least 13 marathons, three of which he ran with Judge David S. Tatel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Tatel has been blind for much of his adult life and, on their morning and marathon runs together, Dr. Lawrenz served as the judge’s unofficial guide.

“Everyone should run with their internist,” Tatel remarked to the family.

Until the end of his medical career, Dr. Lawrenz continued to make house calls, an aspect of his work, he told friends and family, that he particularly enjoyed. It was a “privilege,” he said, to visit patients at their homes.

In manners, he was a man of few words with a direct and dry tone of expression. When he was recently informed that a close friend had died, he quipped, “That’ll happen.”

