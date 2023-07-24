Dorothy Goodman, Washington International School co-founder, dies at 97

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Dorothy Goodman, who co-founded the Washington International School in 1966 to foster what she called the “Wilsonian dream” of world peace, in part by disintegrating national barriers through education, died July 23 at her home in the District. She was 97. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was congestive heart failure, said her son Matthew Goodman.

A native Minnesotan who bristled at the provincial world in which she had grown up, Dr. Goodman left for postwar Europe after college at Bryn Mawr to work with refugee and relief organizations. She trained in England as a historian on a Fulbright scholarship before settling in the Washington area in 1956 with her husband, a British-born World Bank official.

Their social life centered on the international community in Washington, while her professional life starting in the late 1950s focused on the classroom. She taught history at Howard and American universities and grew convinced that American public schools were failing to teach essential language skills and prepare children for college and the world beyond. As a young woman, she had seen the consequences of such shortcomings in a dangerous world, writing of her generation, “Upon us lies the responsibility of winning the war and winning the peace.”

With the help of World Bank wives and Bryn Mawr alumni with teaching experience, Dr. Goodman opened what she called the Little Language Class in the basement of her home in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood, initially with three 4-year-old pupils. Enrollment reached 250 students by the early 1970s and more than double that by the end of the decade, with children representing more than 75 countries. “Our main thrust,” she later told The Washington Post, “is that education should not be parochial. In every way, we try to be a world school.”

Likening the Washington International School (WIS) to a mini United Nations, she emphasized a functionally bilingual approach to all subjects. She called her initiative “a pilot school for the planet” because it offered a broad-based, multilingual curriculum and insisted on a teaching staff with international backgrounds. “She did not want Americans teaching French,” another founder, Cathya Stephenson, said in a phone interview. The program attracted many children whose parents were diplomats or worked for nongovernmental organizations.

Dr. Goodman oversaw the school’s acceptance into the elite International Baccalaureate program, helped obtain vital grants to keep the operation running and looked for space to hold the rapidly expanding student body. Its first formal home was an old elementary school on Olive Street in Georgetown, which Dr. Goodman was able to obtain with $500,000 in Ford Foundation support. In 1972, WIS also began leasing space for upper grades in a stone-columned Georgian mansion on the Tregaron Estate in Cleveland Park.

Dr. Goodman engaged with the heirs of the Tregaron property when some wanted to sell the 21 bucolic acres of land to developers. A long-running family dispute ended in 1980, with a sale that allowed the school to take ownership of the mansion and six acres of the immediate surrounding property. In 1997, the school sold the Oliver Street building and used the money to buy a property for a new primary school on Reservoir Road in Georgetown. The school, with the middle and upper school still at Tregaron, now has more than 900 students and a community of parents, staff and students representing more than 100 countries.

Despite Dr. Goodman’s success in getting WIS well underway, the board forced her aside as head of school in 1983. She stayed to work on fundraising and curriculum, Stephenson said, but Dr. Goodman tended to micromanage beyond her duties. That further inflamed tensions that had earlier stemmed from Dr. Goodman’s unsuccessful effort to stop teachers from unionizing.

Even if Dr. Goodman’s departure in 1985 was not on friendly terms, Stephenson said, “She was an entrepreneur and visionary. Her vision has sustained the school ever since: the same atmosphere, the same ethos.”

Dorothy Bruchholz, the daughter of a banker and a homemaker, was born in Minneapolis on Jan. 15, 1926, and graduated in 1942 from Miss Harris’ Florida School for girls in Miami and in 1946 from Bryn Mawr College, the women’s college in Pennsylvania where she helped bring former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to campus.

Her post-college experience working with relief organizations in war-ravaged Europe inspired her further study of the Balkans, and she obtained a Fulbright scholarship to attend the University of London’s School of Slavonic and East European Studies. She received a doctorate in 1955.

In 1953, she married Raymond J. Goodman, who retired as director of the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific department. He died in 2016. In addition to her son, of Washington, survivors include three other children, Jeremy Goodman of Princeton, N.J., Harriet Goodman of London and Sophia Goodman of Bloomington, Ind.; two sisters; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

After she left WIS, Dr. Goodman helped start short-lived charter schools in Washington. Matthew Goodman said she gradually reconciled with WIS because of outreach by successor heads of the school. She made a video in which she reiterated a long-standing impetus for the school: “I was instinctively against the Horace Mann, Founding Fathers tradition that children must be exposed only to Americans … and taught American things.”

Suzanna Jemsby, the current head of school, said in a statement: “The fact that the School thrived is testament to Dorothy’s foresight, particularly in regard to the importance of being able to communicate in more than one language. … Her vision has ensured that thousands of students have developed an inclination to engage with the world as true global citizens.”

