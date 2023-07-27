Johnny Lujack, Heisman-winning quarterback at Notre Dame, dies at 98

Listen 8 min Gift Article Share

Johnny Lujack, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who helped lead the University of Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s and played on both sides of the ball for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, died July 25 at a hospice center in Naples, Fla. He was 98, and the oldest living recipient of college football’s highest honor.

His grandson Grant Pohlmann confirmed the death but did not cite a cause.

Mr. Lujack grew up in Pennsylvania coal country, listening to Notre Dame football games while bent over his family’s Philco radio. He went on to become one of the university’s most storied athletes, lettering in baseball, basketball and track in addition to starring on the football field, where he sometimes played all 60 minutes in a game, alternating between roles as a defensive back, punter, kicker and quarterback.

“I loved it when you played both ways,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “If you made a mistake, you didn’t have to go to the sideline to face the coach.”

By the standards of today’s gun-slinging quarterbacks, Mr. Lujack’s career passing statistics were unremarkable: 51.4 completion percentage, 2,080 yards and 19 touchdowns against 24 interceptions in college. But the results spoke for themselves. From the day he took over as quarterback in 1943, his Notre Dame teams lost only a single game, going 20-1-1 in three seasons. Each ended with a national title.

“The two greatest winners of the 1940s were FDR and John Lujack,” ESPN commentator Beano Cook once said. “But even Roosevelt won only two elections in the 1940s, while Lujack won three national titles.”

Mr. Lujack, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1960, orchestrated a complex T-formation offense instituted by Head Coach Frank Leahy, who gave him the authority to call his own plays on the field. He took over as quarterback midway through the 1943 season, when Notre Dame signal-caller Angelo Bertelli was inducted into the Marine Corps, and literally stepped into Bertelli’s shoes.

“I had a rip in one of my shoes from a cleat in the previous game,” he told the New York Times decades later. “When Bertelli left, I asked for a new pair, and they said, ‘Why don’t you try on Bertelli’s?’ I did try them on, and they fit nicely. So I kept wearing them for the rest of the season.”

Bertelli won the Heisman Trophy that year, and the magic seemed to rub off on Mr. Lujack, who soon received his own call to serve in World War II. He spent nearly three years in the Navy, part of it on a submarine chaser off the coast of England, before returning to the university’s South Bend, Ind., campus for the 1946 and 1947 seasons.

Mr. Lujack was a consensus all-American both years and finished third in Heisman voting in 1946 before winning the trophy the next year, when he led Notre Dame to a perfect 9-0 record. By then, he was among the country’s most recognized athletes, known for his versatility, poise and toughness, including a tendency to lead with his head while plowing over opposing players. He was photographed for the cover of Life magazine, named male athlete of the year by the AP in 1947 and starred in a 1948 radio show, “The Adventures of Johnny Lujack,” in which he solved crimes in addition to playing quarterback.

“Lujack added as much mystique to the game’s pivotal position as anybody who ever played it,” Washington Post sportswriter William Gildea declared in 1994. “He was handsome and he was almost always unerring, the archetypal hero, No. 32.”

Yet Mr. Lujack’s best-known play was not a pass but a tackle, which preserved a scoreless tie with No. 1 ranked Army in 1946. Both teams had vaunted offenses, with Army boasting two past and future Heisman winners in fullback Doc Blanchard and halfback Glenn Davis. But their stars were plagued by injuries — Mr. Lujack limped into the game with a bad right ankle, while Blanchard had torn ligaments in his knee — and the so-called “game of the century” turned into a sloppy afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, with the teams trading punches while committing 10 total turnovers.

“It was like two Joe Louises standing face to face for sixty minutes,” wrote sportswriter Red Smith, adding that despite his injury, “Lujack threw every Notre Dame pass, kicked every Notre Dame punt, ran the ball with speed and malevolence and tackled with hideous violence.”

No tackle was bigger than the one he made in the third quarter, when he took out Blanchard at the Irish 36-yard line with a blow to the legs.

“I was the last guy between him and a touchdown,” Mr. Lujack told the Times in 1981. “I read afterward where I was the only guy ever to have made a one-on-one tackle on him. If I’d known that during the game, I’d probably have missed the tackle.”

After being selected with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft, Mr. Lujack joined the Bears in 1948, reportedly signing a four-year contract that earned him a total of about $80,000, or $1 million in today’s money. He snagged eight interceptions as a rookie, and in 1949 he replaced quarterback Sid Luckman, a future Hall of Famer, ending the year with a league-leading 2,658 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. (Six of those came in the season finale, when he threw for a then-record 468 yards in a 52-21 win over the Chicago Cardinals.)

Mr. Lujack made the Pro Bowl in each of the next two seasons and was selected for the 1950 all-pro first team. But injuries to his back, knee and shoulder hindered his mobility and led him to retire after four years in the NFL. He returned to South Bend, working for two years as an assistant coach under Leahy, and maintained close ties to the school for decades, serving as an honorary captain when Notre Dame visited Yankee Stadium in 2010 for a rematch against its old rival, Army.

The fifth of six children, John Christopher Lujack Jr. was born in Connellsville, Pa., on Jan. 4, 1925. His father worked as a railroad boilermaker, and his mother was a homemaker. Both parents were Polish immigrants.

“In our family, sports was our main recreation because we didn’t have any money to do other things,” Mr. Lujack told a Notre Dame interviewer. He learned football in part from his three older brothers, one of whom, Aloysius, played at Georgetown University.

Mr. Lujack was a sophomore when he began starring on his high school football team. But he was not named to an all-state team in Pennsylvania and said that he didn’t believe he was talented enough to get a scholarship to play at Notre Dame. “I told people that if I could just make the traveling squad in my junior or senior year, I could probably come back to Connellsville, run for mayor and win it hands down.”

According to his grandson, his success at Notre Dame led him to go on the lecture circuit. On a trip to Iowa, he stayed at the family home of Patricia Schierbrock, whom he soon invited on a date. They went to “a doubleheader baseball game followed by a basketball game,” according to a family obituary, and married in 1948.

Patricia Lujack died last year. In addition to his grandson Grant, survivors include two children, Mary Lujack of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Jeff Lujack of Cupertino, Calif.; four other grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. His daughter Carol Lujack died in 2002.

After he stopped coaching, Mr. Lujack went into business with his father-in-law, running a car dealership in Davenport, Iowa. He also turned to golf and showed an impish competitive streak that harked back to his football years. Evaluating a rival’s game, he was known to say, “I have seen better swings on a condemned playground.”

That mischievousness remained even as his health declined. After he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in the mid-2010s, he underwent a five-hour surgery led by a doctor who had performed a similar procedure on football coach Lou Holtz, who led Notre Dame to a national title in 1988. According to the Los Angeles Times, Mr. Lujack’s first words out of surgery were, “Did I do better than Lou?”

