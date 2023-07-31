Fred Hoffman, veteran Pentagon correspondent, dies at 100

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam, died June 24 at his home in Alexandria, Va. He was 100. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was melanoma, his daughter Lisa Hoffman said.

Well known within the Pentagon, Mr. Hoffman was recalled as a tough, enterprising, ethical and tireless reporter. He spent nearly four decades in the news business, including 36 years with the Associated Press. After retiring from the AP, he served as chief spokesman and policy adviser to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger during the presidency of Ronald Reagan.

Mr. Hoffman began his career as a radio reporter in Boston covering boxing matches from the front row, dodging flying droplets of blood. After moving to the AP, he covered seven administrations.

He spent extensive time in Vietnam covering the war and, with Hugh Mulligan, was a finalist for a 1967 Pulitzer Prize for their series of stories on profiteering and corruption in South Vietnam, revealing that hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were being lost through theft, bribery, waste and money manipulation.

“He was a giant among Pentagon reporters,” said Robert Burns, a retired AP national security correspondent.

Lisa Hoffman, who also covered the Pentagon as a reporter for Scripps Howard News Service, said she learned the tradecraft of journalism by listening to her father at dinner, and the stories he would tell.

“I don’t think some people knew about how good he was at reading things upside down,” she said. “He’d be chatting with some official and they’d have something on their desk, and he’d read it, memorize it and have a good story.”

She said his “guiding principle was ‘go there.’ Don’t sit at your desk or wait for the phone calls or make phone calls. Go, hit the hallways and make the rounds and talk to people in person.”

Mr. Hoffman was also highly protective of his sources, keeping a notebook of phone numbers — but no names, his daughter said. He had memorized the names, and in his desk files inside the Pentagon, he would take care to remove any marks indicating a source. More than once, Lisa Hoffman said, her father went into the Pentagon to work weekends and found officials going through his files.

“He was so, so adept at hiding them that he never blew a source,” she said.

Bill Greener, deputy press secretary to President Gerald Ford during the high-tension 1975 Mayaguez incident, recalled that Mr. Hoffman filed his story on the seizing of the ship “faster than we could get the information to the president of the United States.”

Among his awards were commendations from the Overseas Press Club and the National Headliner Club; the Veterans of Foreign War’s first Gold Medal for national security reporting; and the Defense Department medal for distinguished public service.

The Pentagon award recognized his service as Weinberger’s spokesman. He served in that role for four years and spearheaded changes in the press pool system to ensure journalists could get to the front lines quickly.

Mr. Hoffman was born in Dorchester, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1922. His mother had fled Poland, arriving in the United States alone in steerage at age 13, with her mother’s Sabbath candlesticks and little else in her bag. His father worked as a paper hanger.

Mr. Hoffman studied journalism for three years at Boston University and served as an Army reservist during World War II.

His wife of 72 years, Norma Simons, died in 2017. Besides his daughter, survivors include two grandchildren.

