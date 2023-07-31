The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

With his red bowtie and impish antics, he became a fixture of children’s television and movies

By
and 
July 31, 2023 at 1:29 p.m. EDT
Paul Reubens, as Pee-wee Herman, arrives at the Comic-Con in San Diego in 2011. (Gregory Bull/AP)
1 min

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the character Pee-wee Herman, who became a fixture of children’s television and movies with his red bow tie and impish antics, died July 30 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 70.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

A longtime publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death and said the cause was cancer.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Mr. Reubens had said in a statement distributed by his publicist. “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Loading...