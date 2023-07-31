Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the character Pee-wee Herman, who became a fixture of children’s television and movies with his red bow tie and impish antics, died July 30 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 70.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Mr. Reubens had said in a statement distributed by his publicist. “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”