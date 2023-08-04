Mark Margolis, who played drug kingpin in ‘Breaking Bad,’ dies at 83

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Mark Margolis, an actor who gave his most memorable performance late in life, playing the wheelchair-using drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on the AMC cable series “Breaking Bad” and whose backstory was told in the spinoff prequel “Better Call Saul,” died Aug. 3 at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 83. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His son, Morgan Margolis, announced the death in a statement but did not provide a cause.

A self-proclaimed “journeyman” actor with hundreds of credits, Mr. Margolis struggled for decades to achieve a breakthrough role. He worked in coffee shops and in real estate, among other jobs, and spent years in small or uncredited parts on screen. His movie debut was the X-rated “The Opening of Misty Beethoven” in 1976, in which he portrayed a cranky man on a plane.

He excelled in portrayals of gravelly voiced villains, playing a henchman in the gangster drama “Scarface” (1983) and a menacing landlord in the Jim Carrey comedy “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994). He also became a staple of the art-house films of writer-director Darren Aronofsky, starting as a math professor in “Pi” (1998) and then in briefer parts in “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), “The Wrestler” (2008) and “Black Swan” (2010), among other productions.

Mr. Margolis had periodic TV work, including on the HBO prison series “Oz” and the NBC drama series “The Blacklist,” but he came to greatest prominence with “Breaking Bad,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination in 2012 for outstanding guest actor.

One of the most vicious characters on a show filled with them, Salamanca is the elderly don of his Mexican drug clan and is unable to speak or walk because of a stroke. He communicates through a small bell attached to the chair — often punching it with increasing rage, barely able to contain his seething bloodlust.

Much of his character’s backstory later played out on “Better Call Saul,” the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022.

Mr. Margolis was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 1939, into a Jewish family. His father was a factory worker. After attending Temple University, he moved to New York and worked in theater on and off for much of his career and gained recognition for the intense brio of his performances.

In addition to his son, the chief executive of Knitting Factory Entertainment, survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Jacqueline Petcove; a brother; and three grandsons.