Al Quie, former Minnesota governor and representative, dies at 99

Al Quie, a former U.S. representative from Minnesota who then became the state’s governor during a three-decade political career, building a reputation as a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle, died Aug. 18 at his home in Wayzata, Minn. He was 99. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His son, Joel Quie, confirmed the death but gave no specific cause. Mr. Quie had been in declining health in recent months.

Mr. Quie represented southern Minnesota’s 1st District in the House from 1958 to 1979. He was reportedly considered by presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan as a potential vice president, but any possible discussions did not move forward.

Mr. Quie returned to Minnesota and defeated Democrat Rudy Perpich in the 1978 gubernatorial race. Mr. Quie’s single term turned rocky amid a budget shortfall in the early 1980s, and he opted not to seek reelection.

“The harder job was governor,” Mr. Quie told Minnesota Public Radio’s MPRNews in 2018. “There’s only one of us.”

In November 1979, less than a week after Iranian protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, police in Minnesota’s capital, St. Paul, arrested five students from Mankato State University — four Iranians and one from Sudan — on charges of conspiring to kidnap Mr. Quie, who was then governor. The arrests were made during a reception at the governor’s mansion for about 200 international students.

The case was dropped because of lack of evidence. (More than 50 hostages were held at the embassy in Tehran for 444 days until their release in January 1981.)

In 1982, Reagan appointed Mr. Quie to an advisory committee on trade. Mr. Quie then took part in a Department of Education report, “A Nation At Risk,” whose conclusions including a warning that shortcomings in U.S. education put the country as risk of losing its “preeminence in commerce, industry, science, and technological innovation.”

Mr. Quie also served as a leader of the national Christian ministry Prison Fellowship in the 1980s. In 2006, he led a commission that recommended steps to keep Minnesota’s judiciary independent and nonpartisan after some Republicans sought to bring politics into judicial elections.

A third-generation dairy farmer, Albert Harold Quie was born on Sept. 18, 1923, in Wheeling Township, Minn.

He trained as a Navy fighter pilot during World War II and finished flight school as the war ended. Following military service, he graduated in 1950 from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., with a degree in political science. He served in the Minnesota state senate from 1955 to 1958.

Mr. Quie’s wife of 67 years, the former Gretchen Marie Hansen, died in 2015. They had five children. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.