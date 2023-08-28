Don Sundquist, two-term Tennessee governor, dies at 87

Listen 3 min Share

Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12 years in Congress, died Aug. 27 at a hospital in Memphis. He was 87. He died following surgery and an unspecified short illness, according to a statement from the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R).

Mr. Sundquist never lost an election in eight tries in Tennessee — six for Congress and two for governor — but he emerged as a divisive figure during his final years in office as the state feuded over whether to create an income tax.

Mr. Sundquist was elected to Congress in 1982, representing parts of West and Middle Tennessee. He voted against banning assault weapons, helped write and pass a comprehensive ethics code and supported a capital-gains tax cut and a balanced-budget amendment. He opposed the 1990 Civil Rights Act.

He kept the seat until running successfully for governor in 1994 and easily won reelection in 1998.

During his first term as governor, Mr. Sundquist reformed the state’s welfare system through a program he called “Families First.” It was designed to move welfare recipients into jobs by offering them training, job search help, transportation and day care needs.



In return, recipients were required to spend time each week in job-related activities and were limited to 18 months of welfare at a time with a lifetime ceiling of five years.

Additionally, he favored privatizing the state’s prison system, but the General Assembly balked.

In his second term, Mr. Sundquist proposed repealing the sales tax on groceries, saving each Tennessee family of four nearly $500 per year. He also recommended repealing the franchise and excise taxes and replacing them with a “fair business tax” that treats all companies the same. The levy was 2½ percent on profits and 2½ percent on salaries for all companies.

His popularity began to wane, though, as state financial troubles emerged during soaring costs for TennCare, the state’s effort to provide health care for the uninsured by expanding Medicaid. He proposed a state income tax, an idea usually associated with Democrats that set off a long-running battle over state finances.

Mr. Sundquist was so unpopular among Republicans that he avoided nearly all public appearances with GOP presidential nominee George W. Bush in 2000. Mr. Sundquist stayed out of the limelight for years after he left office in 2003.

The son of a welder, Donald Kenneth Sundquist was born in Moline, Ill., on March 15, 1936.

He was the first member of his family to attend college, bagging groceries to help pay for tuition at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. After graduating in 1957, he served two years in the Navy, followed by several years in the Reserve.

He then went to work for Jostens, a scholastic products company in Shelbyville, Tenn., where he rose to division manager before moving to become partner and president of Graphic Sales of America Corp. of Memphis, a printing and advertising company.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, the former Martha Swanson; three children; and two granddaughters.