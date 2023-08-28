Douglas Feaver, Washington Post editor who ran online operation, dies at 84

Listen 3 min Share

Douglas B. Feaver, a long-serving Washington Post transportation reporter and a versatile editor who oversaw the newspaper’s Web operations in their infancy, died Aug. 28 at a care unit of his retirement home in Alexandria, Va. He was 84. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Judy Feaver.

In more than 40 years with The Post, starting in 1969, Mr. Feaver was a copy editor, an editor of Virginia news, assistant Metropolitan editor and a business desk editor. To the reporters under his supervision, he had a reputation as a “just the facts” hard-news editor.

As a reporter, he specialized in transportation issues, writing about the construction and early years of operation of the Washington area’s Metrorail system and how it transformed many suburban neighborhoods in the 1970s. In 1981, he joined the national staff as an aviation reporter and covered air-traffic safety.

Mr. Feaver joined washingtonpost.com in 1997 and retired as executive editor in 2005, when he was leading a staff of 50. An aspect of that job was helping print editors and reporters acclimate to the new world of digital journalism with its 24-hour news cycle and constant ASAP deadlines. (The office, then separated from the main Washington newsroom, was in Arlington, Va.)

He was a founder and former president of the Online News Association, which honored the Post website during Mr. Feaver’s tenure for general excellence and for its presentation of the newspaper’s series on shootings by Prince George’s County, Md., police.

Douglas Bruce Feaver was born in Sacramento on May 23, 1939. His father was a Presbyterian minister, and the family moved to Laramie, Wyo., before settling in Norman, Okla.

While in high school and later at the University of Oklahoma, Mr. Feaver wrote for the Norman Transcript. He graduated from college in 1961, then served five years as an Army intelligence officer, mostly in West Berlin.

After officially retiring from The Post in 2005, Mr. Feaver worked part time, and in 2013 and 2014, he was the paper’s reader representative, responding to reader concerns and sharing them with editors. This position replaced what had been the ombudsman job.

During his years at washingtonpost.com, he often commuted by bicycle from his home in Alexandria, Va., to the office in Arlington, much to the delight and amusement of the website’s staff members, most of whom were decades younger.

For years, he was an elder at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria and sang in the church choir.

In 1960, he married Judith Amspacher. In addition to his wife, of Alexandria, survivors include a son, Christopher Feaver of Myerstown, Pa., and a brother.

In 2001 his 37-year-old son, Steven Feaver, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, died by suicide.

“The pain and anger that we sometimes felt as parents and family is nothing like the pain Steven felt,” Mr. Feaver said at a memorial service for his son, excerpts of which were later published in The Post. There were times, he said, when they were tempted to give up on him, but they never did.

“And I am confident — it is the core of my strengthening faith — that God has not given up on him either,” he said.