Former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson is dead at age 75

Updated September 2, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. EDT|Published September 2, 2023 at 1:04 p.m. EDT
Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardso in his office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Jan. 6, 2016. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)
Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor and U.N. ambassador who later traveled the globe on missions to free hostages and political prisoners, has died at his family’s Cape Cod summer home.

Richardson, 75, died late Friday at the family property in Chatham, Mass., according to a statement Saturday from the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, an organization he founded to promote diplomacy and peacekeeping efforts.

“Governor Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep last night,” said Mickey Bergman, the center’s vice president. “He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”

Richardson’s career in politics and diplomacy spanned four decades and included seven terms in Congress, a stint as Energy Secretary during the Clinton administration and a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2007.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

