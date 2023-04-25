Obituaries

In Photos: Harry Belafonte, entertainer and activist, dies at age 96

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte, the singer whose dynamic a cappella shout of “Day-O!”from “The Banana Boat Song” and other music from world folk traditions propelled him to international stardom, and who used his entertainment fortune to help bankroll the civil rights movement at home and human rights causes worldwide, died April 25 at his home in Manhattan. He was 96.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

May 24,1955 | New York

Ed Sullivan is seen with Harry Belafonte.

undefined/AP

undefined/AP

Oct. 2, 1956 | New York

Belafonte during a performance at Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Al Lambert/AP

Al Lambert/AP

Jan. 24, 1957 | New York

Harry Belafonte, left, and producer Jack Warner hold awards presented to them at a dinner of the National Conference of Christians and Jews at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Belafonte, presented with the annual Brotherhood Award, is the first black entertainer to be so honored. Warner, of Warner Bros. Film Company, was honored for distinguished civic service.

L/AP

L/AP

Jan. 24, 1957 | Los Angeles

Belafonte, far right, is shown with actress Jayne Mansfield, second from left, her boyfriend Mickey Hargitay, left, and movie columnist Mike Connolly after his opening at the Cocoanut Grove.

undefined/AP

undefined/AP

1957

From left: Ronald Squire, Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge in "Island in the Sun."

20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Aug. 6, 1957 | Los Angeles

Actor Harry Belafonte, left, and singer Nat "King" Cole on NBC's "Nat 'King' Cole Show."

David F. Smith/AP

David F. Smith/AP

Jan. 11, 1958 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Sammy Davis Jr., 32, center glasses, and his bride, Loray White, 23, cut and serve cake to close friends and celebrities immediately following their wedding. The guests are, left to right: Joe E. Lewis; best man, Harry Belafonte; Davis; White and Donald O'Connor.

undefined/AP

undefined/AP

Aug. 14, 1958 | Washington

Harry, David and Julie Belafonte.

Harry Naltchayan/The Washington Post

Harry Naltchayan/The Washington Post

Jan. 5, 1960 | New York

Singer Harry Belafonte appears on the Broadway stage in "Belafonte At The Palace."

Anonymous/Associated Press

Anonymous/Associated Press

March 20, 1960 | New York

Belafonte, singing a few bars of "Matilda," brings laughter to members of the Georgian State Dance Company of Russia at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

April 21, 1960 | Cambridge, Ma.

Belafonte leads a line of pickets from Harvard and surrounding colleges in protest against lunch counter segregation in the South. Students picketed the Woolworth store in Harvard Square.

J. Walter Green/AP

J. Walter Green/AP

May 17, 1960 | New York

Belafonte speaks during an equal rights rally.

Jacob Harris/AP

Jacob Harris/AP

Dec. 20, 1961 | New York

Belafonte, his wife, Julie, daughter Adrienne, 14, son David, 5, and their newborn daughter, Gina, are shown prior to boarding a plane at Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

undefined/Associated Press

undefined/Associated Press

Aug. 28, 1963 | Los Angeles

Hollywood celebrities pose on the steps before boarding an airplane for the March on Washington. From left: actors Frank Silvera, James Garner, Marlon Brando, Steve Cochran (partly hidden); Anthony Franciosa, Rita Moreno and Harry Belafonte.

Ed Widdis/AP

Ed Widdis/AP

Aug. 28, 1963 | Washington

Actor Marlon Brando, right, poses with his arm around James Baldwin, author and civil rights leader, in front of the Lincoln statue at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington demonstration ceremonies which followed the mass parade. Posing with them are actors Charlton Heston, left, and Harry Belafonte.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

April 30, 1964 | Conraky, Guinea

Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte is seen on his arrival in Guinea. The girls lining the path are members of the Guinea Youth Organization. Belafonte is here to study the folk music of Guinea.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

March 29, 1966 | Paris, France

Belafonte performs during an appearance at a benefit for the U.S. civil rights movement, in Paris' Palais des Sports.

Spartaco Bodini/AP

Spartaco Bodini/AP

March 21, 1966 | New York

Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte, second from right, and actor Sidney Poitier, right, are shown in court after they volunteered to post bail for a group of civil rights protesters arrested for staging a sit-in at the office of the South African consul general. Left to right: William Hall, Cleveland Sellers, Willie Ricks, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee executive scretary James Foreman and SNCC chairman John Lewis.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

July 5, 1966 | New York

The Consul-General for Sweden in New York City, Tore Tallroth, right, presents a $100,000 check to Dr. Martin Luther King, left, at Sweden House. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte stands at center. The money is to be used for continuing struggle for civil rights for blacks in the United States.

Jacob Harris/AP

Jacob Harris/AP

Feb. 5, 1968 | New York

Sen. Robert Kennedy, D-N.Y., center; sits with comedian Bill Cosby, left, and Harry Belafonte on the set of NBC's "Late Night" with Johnny Carson TV show.

Anonymous/Associated Press

Anonymous/Associated Press

April 9, 1968 | Atlanta, Ga.

Belafonte, center, is seen with Coretta Scott King, wife of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., during King's funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

undefined/AP

undefined/AP

March 30, 1972 | London

Actors Harry Belafonte, left, and Sidney Poitier sport colorful hats on their arrival from New York.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

Aug. 27, 1983 | Washington

Coretta Scott King, second from left, marches with other leaders of the Peace, Jobs and Feedom march along Constitution Ave., on their way to the Lincoln Memorial. From left are, Rev. Joseph Lowery, President Southern Christian Leadership Conference; King; Walter Fauntroy, District of Columbia delegate; Rev. Jesse Jackson; unidentified woman; and singer Harry Belafonte.

Scott Stewart/Associated Press

Scott Stewart/Associated Press

Feb. 11, 1985 | Los Angeles

Quincy Jones and Harry Belafonte, with a USA for Africa Poster.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

March 4, 1987 | New York

Harry Belafonte, newly appointed goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) speaks at a news conference at the UN in New York. At right is James Grant, UNICEF executive director.

Richard Drew/AP

Richard Drew/AP

Sept. 11, 1987 | New York

Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with entertainer Harry Belafonte, UNICEF goodwill ambassador, at the launching of the "America Celebrates Children" campaign.

Anonymous/AP

Anonymous/AP

Nov. 16, 1988 | Vatican City

Pope John Paul II meets entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte during a private audience in the Vatican. Belafonte is in Italy for a series of concerts.

Arturo Mari/AP

Arturo Mari/AP

Dec. 2, 1989 | Washington

Recipients of the 1989 Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group picture during a dinner in their honor at the State Department. From left: Singer and activist Harry Belafonte; actress Claudette Colbert; actress Mary Martin; dancer Alexandra Danilova; and composer William Schuman.

Charles Tasnadi/AP

Charles Tasnadi/AP

Jan. 1, 1990 | New York

Entertainer Harry Belafonte adjusts the collar of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu before Tutu's speech at the inauguration of New York Mayor David Dinkins. The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town spoke despite protests from Jewish leaders because of Tutu's support for a Palestinian state. The new New York City mayor is shown at far left.

Mario Suriani/AP

Mario Suriani/AP

May 9, 1991 | New York,

Actress Cicely Tyson joins singer Harry Belafonte backstage after his sell-out concert at Avery Fisher Hall.

Osamu Honda/AP

Osamu Honda/AP

Oct. 14, 1994 | Washington

Actor-singer Harry Belafonte left, jazz musician and composer Dave Brubeck, center, and singer Celia Cruz, at the White House. They received 1994 National Medals of Arts.

Joe Marquette/AP

Joe Marquette/AP

June 15, 1999 | Pretoria, South Africa

Belafonte poses with his wife, Julie, and South African President Nelson Mandela.

Themba Hadebe/AP

Themba Hadebe/AP

May 8, 2000 | Nashville, Tenn.

Belafonte receives an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Fisk University. President John L. Smith, left, as Board of Trust member Leatrice McKissack, right, places the colors over his shoulders during the 126th Commencement.

John Russell/Associated Press

John Russell/Associated Press

Feb., 21, 2005 | Atlanta, Ga.

From left: Harry Belafonte, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., Coretta Scott King; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Ethel Kennedy, and Kenny Leon join hands on stage at the end of a tribute to civil rights pioneer John Lewis on his 65th birthday.

John Amis/Associated Press

John Amis/Associated Press

Nov. 8, 2014 | Hollywood, Calif.

Honoree Harry Belafonte accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

More from The Post

Harry Belafonte, barrier-smashing entertainer and activist, dies at 96

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Adam Bernstein