In Photos: Harry Belafonte, entertainer and activist, dies at age 96

Obituaries
Harry Belafonte, the singer whose dynamic a cappella shout of “Day-O!”from “The Banana Boat Song” and other music from world folk traditions propelled him to international stardom, and who used his entertainment fortune to help bankroll the civil rights movement at home and human rights causes worldwide, died April 25 at his home in Manhattan. He was 96.
