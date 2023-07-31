Obituaries

In Photos: Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 31, 2023

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the character Pee-wee Herman, who became a fixture of children’s television and movies with his red bow tie and impish antics, died July 30 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 70.

Charles Sykes/AP

A longtime publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death and said the cause was cancer.

Charles Sykes/AP

Nov. 25, 1985 | Cambridge, Mass.

Comedian Pee-Wee Herman points to a Harvard University banner as he rides in a motorcade during a parade in his honor as the recipient of Harvard Lampoon's third annual "Elmer" award for comedy at Harvard University.

Jim Macmillan/AP

Jim Macmillan/AP

Aug. 1, 1985

Eddie Murphy, right, and Pee-Wee Herman at the "Pee-Wee Big Adventure" film premiere.

March 29, 1986 | Los Angeles

Pee-wee Herman gets a kiss from country star Minnie Pearl at the Universal Amphitheatre. The two were part of a star-studded cast of funny men and women that joked for a serious cause at the "Comic Relief" benefit for the homeless that was seen live on the HBO pay-TV network.

Scott Harms/AP

Scott Harms/AP

Oct. 9, 1986

Performers on the first episode of "The Late Show" pose with star Joan Rivers. From left: Elton John, Joan Rivers, Cher, and Pee Wee Herman.

Bob Galbraith/AP

Bob Galbraith/AP

July 22, 1988 | Hollywood

Pee-wee Herman gets a kiss from Miss Universe, Porntip Nakhirunkanok of Thailand at the premiere of his new movie, "Big Top Pee Wee," at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. Left is Miss Teen-USA, Kristy Addis of Mississippi and second form left is Pee Wee's co-star, Valeria Golino.

Bob Galbraith/AP

Bob Galbraith/AP

May 20, 1987 | Los Angeles

Actress Morgan Fairchild and funny man Pee-Wee Herman pose for photographers as they enter the American Comedy Awards at the Los Angeles Palladium Theater. Herman was a host/presenter at the show that aired on ABC-TV.

Mark Terrill/AP

Mark Terrill/AP

July 20, 1988 | Hollywood

Comedian Pee Wee Herman, whose real name is Paul Reubens, admires his star on the Walk of Fame.

Ira Mark Gostin/AP

Ira Mark Gostin/AP

Sept. 5, 1991 | Universal City, Calf.

Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman is greeted with screams and applause as he opens the 8th annual MTV Video Music Awards show.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

May 7, 1992 | Nashville

Actor, writer and comedian Pee-wee Herman with Shotgun Red and Steve Hall.

Oct. 16, 2006 | Hollywood

From left: Musician Marilyn Manson, composer Danny Elfman, actor Paul Reubens and filmmaker Tim Burton attend the premiere of the Walt Disney Pictures' film "The Nightmare Before Christmas 3D" at the El Capitan Theatre.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

July 27, 2007 | Hollywood

Actors Paul Reubens and David Arquette pose for photographers at the DVD release party for the "300" held at Petco Park Stadium.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Jan. 20, 2010 | Los Angeles

Actor Paul Reubens, center, as Pee-wee Herman, poses with other characters from "The Pee-Wee Herman Show" before the show's opening night.

Matt Sayles/AP

Matt Sayles/AP

April 2, 2010 | Anaheim, Calif.

Paul Reubens meets the cast of "Alice in Wonderland" at Disneyland.

Handout/Getty Images

Handout/Getty Images

Aug. 9, 2010 | Sturgis, S.D.

Comedian Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, does his "Tequila Dance" on stage at the Buffalo Chip Campground with the contestants of the Miss Buffalo Chip Contest.

Steve McEnroe/AP

Steve McEnroe/AP

Oct. 15, 2011 | Universal City, Calif.

Actors Paul Reubens and Joe Manganiello arrive at Spike TV's "SCREAM 2011" awards held at Universal Studios.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Oct. 29, 2010 | Broadway, New York City

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway.

Charles Sykes/AP

Charles Sykes/AP

Nov. 11, 2010 | New York City

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, arrives to the after-party for the opening night of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway.

Charles Sykes/AP

Charles Sykes/AP

Aug. 4, 2011 | San Antonio, Tex.

Actor Paul Reubens, dressed as character Pee-wee Herman, greets Dallas Cowboys fans at NFL training camp.

Darren Abate/AP

Darren Abate/AP

Sept. 10, 2011 | Los Angeles

Paul Reubens arrives at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Oct. 15, 2011 | Los Angeles

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, arrives via bicycle on water to receive the Visionary Award at the 2011 Scream Awards. The awards show is dedicated to the horror, science fiction and fantasy genres of feature films, television and comic books.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Oct. 15, 2011 | Los Angeles

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, right, accepts the Visionary Award from Rainn Wilson at the 2011 Scream Awards.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Oct. 29, 2014 | New York City

Paul Reubens and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center.

Jamie McCarthy/NBC/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/NBC/Getty Images

March 17, 2016 | Austin, Tex.

Actor Paul Reubens attends the premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Emily Langer and Michael S. Rosenwald