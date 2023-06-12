Obituaries

In photos: Silvio Berlusconi, Italian leader and billionaire media mogul, dies at 86

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 12, 2023

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, a media mogul who dominated and divided his country for decades through a combination of showman charm, scofflaw bombast and ruthless application of financial and political power, died June 12 at a hospital in Milan. He was 86.

Ferdinando Meazza/AP

A spokeswoman for Mr. Berlusconi confirmed the death to The Washington Post but did not provide a cause, speaking on the condition of anonymity based on ground rules typical for Italian media. He had leukemia and a history of cardiac trouble.

Ferdinando Meazza/AP

Jan. 20, 1986 | Paris

Italian television network magnate and chairman of France’s now-fifth television network Silvio Berlusconi answers newsmen during the presentation of the fifth channel’s programs.

Pierre Gleizes/AP

Pierre Gleizes/AP

June 2, 1987 | Paris

Berlusconi, right, looks at Italian film director Franco Zefirelli, during a press conference, announcing their collaboration for the shooting of a super production relating the French Revolution.

Adeline Bommart/Associated Press

Adeline Bommart/Associated Press

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi is shoulder-carried by Milan players after winning the 1988 Italian championship at the Milan's San Siro stadium.

Ferdinando Meazza/AP

Ferdinando Meazza/AP

Dec. 1990 | Milan

AC Milan former coach Arrigo Sacchi, left, AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, second from right, and Franco Baresi, right, show the Intercontinental Cup as they arrive at the Milan Linate airport.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

Feb. 3, 1992 | Paris

Berlusconi gestures during a press conference.

Jacques Brinon/AP

Jacques Brinon/AP

July 8, 1994 | Naples

The leaders of the seven most developed countries pose for a group photo at the annual economic G7 summit. They are, from left: Tomichi Murayama of Japan, EU Chief Executive Jacques Delors, Francois Mitterrand of France, John Major of Britain, Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, President Bill Clinton of the U.S., Helmut Kohl of Germany and Jean Chretien of Canada.

Martin Cleaver/AP

Martin Cleaver/AP

July 9, 1994 | Caserta, Italy

Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi shows his wife Veronica Lario and President Bill Clinton, the ceiling of a hall of the Royal Palace of Caserta, some 40 kilometers far from Naples, where Italian President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro hosted a dinner for the leaders attending the annual economic G7 summit.

Ron Edmonds/AP

Ron Edmonds/AP

Oct. 14, 1994 | Moscow

Berlusconi holds his hand over his heart while national anthems are played during official welcoming ceremonies with Russian President Boris Yeltsin, center-right, at Moscow’s Kremlin. Far left is Yeltsin’s wife, Naina, and far right is Veronica Lario, wife of Berlusconi.

Pavel Gorshkov/AP

Pavel Gorshkov/AP

Oct. 14, 1994 | Moscow

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, left, follows Russian military honor guards carrying a ceremonial wreath at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Olga Shalygin/AP

Olga Shalygin/AP

Dec. 5, 1994 | Budapest

Berlusconi puts on his earphones to be prepared for the first session of the CSCE summit meeting held in the Convention Center of Budapest, attended by 53 countries.

Rudi Blaha/AP

Rudi Blaha/AP

Dec. 16, 1994 | Aix-en-Provence, southern France

Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, shakes hands with French bankrupt businessman and leftist politician Bernard Tapie at the start of the 15th Franco/Italian summit.

Georges Gobet/AP

Georges Gobet/AP

Nov. 5, 2004 | Brussels

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, rear right at microphone, and Italy's Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, left, speak during a media conference at an EU Summit.

Virginia Mayo/AP

Virginia Mayo/AP

May 24, 1995 | Vienna

“Forza Italia” party leader and AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi, center, accompanied by his two sons, Piersilvio, left, and Luigi, front, observe the scene inside Ernst Happel Stadium, prior to the Champions Cup final Ajax Amsterdam vs. AC Milan.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

July 17 1996 | Rome

Francesco Cossiga, left, and Silvio Berlusconi meet.

Bruno Mosconi/AP

Bruno Mosconi/AP

April 16, 2000 | Milan

Center-right coalition leader Silvio Berlusconi casts his ballot in a school.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

May 28, 1999 | Milan

President of AC Milan soccer team Silvio Berlusconi, left, and German striker Oliver Bierhoff wave to fans from the balcony of the Milan City Hall to celebrate the clinching of the team's 16th Italian League title.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

March 13, 2000 | Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, right, extends his hand to shake with Italian opposition leader Silvio Berlusconi during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office.

Brian Hendler/Associated Press

Brian Hendler/Associated Press

April 26, 2001 | Rome

Berlusconi greets fans upon his arrival for a political rally.

Marco Ravagli/AP

Marco Ravagli/AP

May 25, 2001 | Rome

Italy's center-right coalition leader Silvio Berlusconi, center, coalition's candidate to Sunday's mayoral elections Antonio Tajani, and his deputy Roberta Angelilli wave to supporters during a rally, concluding their campaign.

Massimo Sambucetti/Associated Press

Massimo Sambucetti/Associated Press

Sept. 14, 2002 | Thurmont, Md.

President Bush and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi walk together after arriving at Camp David.

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

March 6, 2003 | Bremen, northwest Germany

German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, right, and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, left, meet for bilateral talks in the town hall of Bremen.

Joerg Sarbach/Associated Press

Joerg Sarbach/Associated Press

June 9, 2004 | Sea Island, Ga.

From left, European Council President Bertie Ahern, European Commission President Romano Prodi, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, French President Jacques Chirac, Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin, German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, President Bush and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi walk towards the beach, at the G-8 Summit.

Martin Cleaver/Associated Press

Martin Cleaver/Associated Press

July 13, 2004 | London

Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Italian counterpart Silvio Berlusconi walk together after a joint news conference at Lancaster House.

Nick Skinner/AP

Nick Skinner/AP

July 14, 2004 | Rome

Berlusconi is cheered by his supporters as he leaves the Lower Chamber.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP

July 8, 2008 | Toyako, Japan

Berlusconi, left, holds on to the arm of U.S. President George W. Bush, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, looks on, before posing for the official photo at the G8 summit in the lakeside resort of Toyako on Japan northern main island of Hokkaido.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

March 25, 2009 | Rome

Berlusconi jokes with Carabinieri paramilitary police officers as he waits for the arrival of Sweden's Royals, at Rome's Villa Madama.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Sept. 26, 2009 | Ciampino, Italy

Pope Benedict XVI is escorted by Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, as he leaves for his pastoral trip to the Czech Republic from Ciampino Military airport, near Rome.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

June 10, 2009 | Ciampino, Italy

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, right, is greeted by Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi upon his arrival at Rome's Ciampino military airport.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Oct. 13, 2011 | Rome

Berlusconi sits between Environment Minister Stefania Prestigiacomo, right, and Tourism Minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla, at the Lower Chamber.

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

June 6, 2014 | Milan

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, left, holds a Milan shirt flanked by his daughter Barbara during a visit to the new team headquarters.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

July 3, 2015 | Milan

Berlusconi waves to supporters flanked by his daughter Barbara, outside the Milanese soccer club's headquarters.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

March 1, 2018 | Rome

Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, left, wipes the forehead of League's Matteo Salvini at a media event for center-right leaders ahead of the March 4 general elections.

Andrew Medichini/AP

Andrew Medichini/AP

May 26, 2019 | Milan

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi walks out of a booth to cast his ballot for the European Parliament elections at a polling station.

Antonio Calanni/AP

Antonio Calanni/AP

July 4, 2019 | Fiumicino, Italy

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at Rome's international airport.

Alexei Druzhinin/AP

Alexei Druzhinin/AP

Oct. 19, 2019 | Rome

Berlusconi addresses a rally.

Andrew Medichini/AP

Andrew Medichini/AP

Nov. 14, 2019 | Venice

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, center, flanked by Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro, left, and MP Renato Brunetta, wades through water in St. Mark's Square.

Luigi Costantini/AP

Luigi Costantini/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Milan

Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, center, escorted by security staff and his personal physician Alberto Zangrillo, 2nd from right, opens his arms as he leaves the San Raffaele hospital. Berlusconi had been admitted to the hospital as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection after testing positive for COVID-19.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

Sep. 22, 2022 | Rome

From left: The League's Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the center-right coalition closing rally.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Jason Horowitz