Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano missed his second straight game with tightness in his right groin. “I would say he’s had some improvement, not enough to where we’re comfortable running him out there right now. Who knows, it may be another day, I’m not sure,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Literally a day-to-day situation. This early in the season, how much he means to the team, we don’t want to put him in a position to go out there and re-injure this thing, especially at the pace that he plays. We’re going to be careful with him.”