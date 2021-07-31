Athletics: Rookie RHP James Kaprielian was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 28 due to right shoulder impingement. ... C Aramis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... RHP Domingo Acevedo and INF/OF Jacob Wilson were designated for assignment after C Yan Gomes and IF Josh Harrison were added to the 40-man roster after being acquired in a trade with Washington.