Royals: LHP Danny Duffy came out of his latest throwing session feeling well, although Matheny again declined to set a timetable for Duffy’s return. “I don’t imagine we’d even talk about anything until we’ve given him live action or multiple innings of live action,” Matheny said. “He felt really good yesterday and was excited about being able to throw all his pitches.” … Matheny said “there’s realistic hope” that INF Adalberto Mondesi (left hamstring strain) will come off the IL when the Royals return to Kansas City to begin a six-game homestand Monday.