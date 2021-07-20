Angels CF Mike Trout ran the bases for the first time since going on the injured list with a right calf strain on May 18. Trout was moved to the 60-day IL on June 28. ... LF Justin Upton (lower back strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and homered in his first at-bat, finishing 1 for 3 with a walk. He was to start again Tuesday night for Salt Lake.