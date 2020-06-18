The date was June 19, and the resulting celebrations among Galveston African Americans would be repeated annually by Texas black communities in memory of what came to be called Juneteenth. “The old plantation melodies . . . were transformed into a new song and the sunshine of the dreams that once dwelt in their hearts burst full and fair upon them as they both felt and realized the fullness of the freedom that is now theirs — not only to enjoy but to perpetuate,” Galveston’s newspaper reported of the events on June 19, 1878.

The truth, though, is that by the time of that report, freedom had already been substantially rolled back in the South, as Reconstruction gave way to the often-violent restoration of white-supremacist rule, acquiesced in by Northern white politicians and voters. Indeed, careful readers of Granger’s June 19, 1865, proclamation could detect in its second paragraph a hint of how precarious the new dispensation might be. It admonished the freedmen not to gather at Army bases — as black people, seeking protection, often did — and advised them “to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages . . . they will not be supported in idleness.”

AD

AD

The legal and political context was unsettled: Lincoln’s proclamation prevailed in the ex-rebel states, yet ratification of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery lay six months in the future; slavery was still lawful in pro-Union Kentucky. President Andrew Johnson of Tennessee had succeeded the martyred Lincoln. Deeply hostile to black people, Johnson enabled ex-Confederates to retake their state legislatures, which in turn enacted restrictive black codes — slavery in all but name. African Americans and white allies in Lincoln’s Republican Party waged a partly successful effort to overturn all of that, but, to repeat: They were ultimately thwarted.

For a century after the end of Reconstruction in 1877, Juneteenth survived white supremacy in Texas, and elsewhere, but often through more muted, private observances — a celebratory flame African Americans kept burning among themselves. Not until 1979, after a Second Reconstruction wrought by the civil rights movement gave voting and other rights more secure protection, did Texas’s black legislators help make Juneteenth a state holiday. The Great Migration carried the tradition north and west. Today, 47 of the 50 states and the District commemorate it officially to some degree.

Even so, the country needs education in the symbolic power of Juneteenth, which it is now getting amid a stunning surge of protests for racial justice. The date connotes a moment when America’s promise of full equality seemed about to be realized at last, only to be postponed — and yet, the “dreams that once dwelt in their hearts” never died.

AD

AD

One hundred fifty-five years after Granger’s arrival in Galveston, at another watershed in our history, Americans have another chance to fulfill those dreams.

Read more:

AD