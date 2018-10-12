Regarding the Oct. 9 front-page article “GOP finds its own foil to resist: The ‘angry mob’ ”:

Yes, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), we are members of that angry mob. Having voiced concerns regarding Black Lives Matter, gun reform, immigration and women’s rights, my partner and I are probably more than members, perhaps co-conspirators. Frankly, Mr. President, our 60-year-old mobster legs are getting tired.

Republicans made no “angry mob” references in Charlottesville. Many of us were unnerved by the visions and the symbolic messages of a torch-lit march to the chants that “Jews will not replace us.” Yet Mr. President, this Charlottesville march was justifiable by blaming both sides.

Only a couple of U.S. senators attended last Saturday’s event in front of the Supreme Court. Simply shameful. Our elected officials should actively participate so that American citizens are insulated from elected officials who challenge their constitutional rights and legitimate concerns through name calling.

What happened to the days of our representatives marching in locked arms? Maybe “Look at Me” needs to be replaced with “Where Are You?”

Michael Forlini, Baltimore

Republicans are portraying Democratic protesters as an “angry mob” to energize their voter base for the upcoming midterm elections. The article “GOP finds its own foil to resist: The ‘angry mob’ ” asserted that this “is a modern incarnation of the law-and-order thrusts Republicans have used before.” I argue that it is another manifestation of a common tactic used to unify large groups of people: rallying for a fight against a common enemy. Republicans weren’t the first to try this, nor will they be the last.

The uniting power of a common enemy comes from the ability to create supporters from those who have no other reason to support your cause. As the adage says, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” This is a major cause for political division in the United States today: Each party casts the other as a villain.

Aneesh Boreda, Ashburn