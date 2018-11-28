The president considered renominating Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve but thought she was too short for the position.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
It’s beginning to look a lot like Trump’s Christmas
The president considered renominating Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve but thought she was too short for the position.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
It’s beginning to look a lot like Trump’s Christmas
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.