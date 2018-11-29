

Eric Lamar works for the Guide Service of Washington.

As the holidays and winter approach, things slow down on the D.C. guiding scene.

At Arlington Cemetery this month, fall was much in evidence; surprisingly, the overwhelming sense wasn’t visual (though the trees were beautiful enough) but olfactory.

There was that smell, both pleasant and pungent, of flora in decay as leaves drop and the rains do their magic; fresh soil in the making.

I toured with eighth-graders recently and we were walking down from the Capitol when one of the teachers said they were going to have a T-shirt made up with my “sayings.”

(They wouldn't be the first.)

I forget that I use the same words and phrases over and over:

“Wal-king” drawn out into two distinct words, to get kids moving, especially at a traffic light — else they would stand there forever, watching as the seconds count down.

“Scooch-up” pleading with them to move up, as we wait for the light to change; this gets funny looks from Northerners and requires motioning hands. Those from south of the Mason-Dixon Line totally get it.

"Go” when I point to a student with a raised hand, after asking them to tell me anything they know about a place we are visiting.

"Pretty please” to soften up an unintended harshness when I ask them to gather round; you can get away with a lot if it begins with “please” and ends with “thank you."

Because the teachers always walk at the back of the group, I laughed and said they should also capture my “up front” sayings for kids walking with me, words teachers rarely hear.

"Stop that” for all manner of things, such as tapping me on the shoulder and then pretending they didn't do it, swinging on tree limbs or climbing on any curb, ledge, bench or fence in sight.

“Slow down”, “Hold up” and “Why are you in front of me?” in the never-ending quest to keep them from getting out in front; they have no idea where they are going because, as I often point out to them, neither do I.

“I just told you” said in a (mostly) mock tone of exasperation or hopelessness with heavy emphasis on “just,” as they ask me where we are walking, immediately after I told them; usually they reply, “I know, but I wasn’t listening,” something that is quite obvious though the honesty is still appreciated.

As I have been reminded before, eighth-graders are not small adults but rather big kids who listen, if at all, only when they want.

Though it's a mistake to assume that their apparent cluelessness represents ignorance.

Time and again I have stood at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial with a group of fifth-graders and asked them what they knew about the man and his time only to have them explain, correctly, the Great Depression, the stock market, what a stock is, the New Deal and how the Depression ended, leaving me with precious little to add.

I was with an eighth-grade group recently at the George Mason memorial in East Potomac Park as we chatted about Mason; I asked them to read the three authors of the bronze volumes resting next to him.

A student read out, “Rousseau, Cicero and Locke” and when I asked him what he made of those choices, he informed the group, with studied nonchalance, on the Enlightenment and its role in American Democracy.

I was, therefore, quite properly satisfied on the way to dinner at the mall — until the lead teacher picked up the microphone and warned the kids not to shoplift.

Two steps forward, one step back.