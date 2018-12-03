

Florian Munteanu, left, stars as Viktor Drago, and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson in "Creed II." (Barry Wetcher/Barry Wetcher/ Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures)

This piece discusses the plot of “Creed II” in minute detail. If you haven’t seen the movie and are fanatic about avoiding plot developments, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Who wouldn’t want to be No. 1? “Creed II” is a subtle argument that in boxing, and in movie credits, coming in second can be surprisingly liberating.

Halfway through “Creed II,” former Olympic boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son, the up-and-coming heavyweight Viktor (Florian Munteanu), attend a supremely awkward dinner. The occasion is ostensibly a formal celebration of Viktor’s pummeling of the reigning heavyweight champion, Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), in a recent title fight. The reality is a more potent psychodrama. One of the guests is Ludmilla Drago (Brigitte Nielsen), Ivan’s ex-wife and Viktor’s estranged mother, who is now married to the high-ranking Russian sports official hosting the evening. The contrasts between her cold elegance, Ivan’s faded tie and desperate eagerness and Viktor’s mute confusion are sharp and painful.

After the dinner, Viktor confronts his father about why he wants the approval of the people, especially including Ludmilla, who betrayed him after he lost a heavily hyped match to Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), the anchor of the long-running “Rocky” franchise, of which the “Creed” movies are a part. “She left you. They all did! Abandoned you! Shamed you!” Viktor protests. His father’s response is agonized and guilty: “I lost." Ivan believes that their isolation, their lives working manual jobs in Ukraine and training in bleak gyms are his fault.

The scene, the carefully sketched dynamic between Ivan and Viktor, and a surprisingly wounded and nuanced performance by Lundgren help give “Creed II” more emotional depth than we might expect from a franchise-extender. The father-son subplot is a testament to a rare tightrope walk the “Creed” movies have achieved. Even as they’ve found rich new territory in moving black characters from the margins to the center, “Creed” and “Creed II” have also made space for their white male characters to be unusually vulnerable. “Creed II” is much, much better for it.

As Adam Serwer noted in a piece about the franchise and the way the “Rocky” movies initially used their black characters, “Creed” and the movie’s director, Ryan Coogler, “deftly subverted a cherished American cinematic tradition, placing black communities at the center of genres in which they were never meant to be more than plot devices, mere steppingstones for white protagonists on a journey to greatness.”

“Creed,” as Serwer notes, rewrote the Rocky franchise bible by transforming Adonis’s father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), from a plot device into a bona fide legend. Rocky, retired from the ring and damaged by his fighting career, helps Adonis achieve greatness as a boxer; his cancer diagnosis gives Adonis a chance to show his greatness as a man by caring for his father’s aging rival. And the movie upended any stereotypical assumptions about Adonis’s fatherlessness by chronicling the assembly of his improvised, but no less loving family. Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad), Apollo Creed’s wife, took in Adonis, who was the product of one of Apollo’s affairs. Rocky became Adonis’s surrogate father, stepping up to take the place of his friend and former rival. And Adonis fell in love with Bianca (Tessa Thompson), a talented singer; one of the warmest, liveliest early sequences in “Creed II” portrays his proposal to her.

This depiction of a loving, functional chosen family — particularly Adonis’s and Bianca’s early days as new parents — wouldn’t be nearly so effective without the contrast between the Dragos' barren family life. In the early scenes of “Creed II,” Ivan tries to forge Viktor into the weapon that will avenge his defeat, pushing his son to the point of abusiveness, telling Viktor that moments of weakness in the ring are “why they look down on us . . . why she left us.” When Adonis and Viktor first fight, Ivan’s prediction to Rocky that “My son will break your boy” proves correct. But in their rematch, warmth and love produce a different, and surprising, outcome.

At first, family seems to provide Adonis with a definitive psychological advantage. He walks into the ring to the sound of Bianca’s voice, singing just for him; he has Rocky in his corner; and he has Mary Anne in the audience, loving him no matter the outcome of the fight. “Creed II” doesn’t have to overemphasize these relationships, thanks to the terrific chemistry between the actors involved and the time the movie takes to develop the ties between the characters. Viktor, by contrast, has to box while Ludmilla sits ringside, not to cheer him on, but to evaluate whether her son and her ex-husband are worthy of her continued attention. Here, economy works wonders: Nielsen can play a cat-and-mouse game merely with her eyes, while Lundgren conveys Ivan’s terrible hope and emotional fragility. Adonis and Viktor may be tightly matched in the ring, but in terms of their emotional resources, it’s simply no contest.

But in the movie’s climactic moments, “Creed II” literally puts Adonis’s successful defense of his title in the background in favor of a more personal victory for the Dragos; Ivan’s decision to end the fight occupies the foreground of the shot as the fight shrinks behind him.

A thread that runs through “Creed II” is the question of when it’s time to “throw in the towel,” both literally and metaphorically. Rocky regrets that he didn’t stop the fight between Apollo and Ivan before Apollo was killed. Tony Burton (Wood Harris), another of Adonis’s trainers, laments that he was too late to intervene during the young fighters' first match, which left Adonis with serious injuries. And both Rocky and Mary Anne ask Adonis not to allow himself to be baited into turning his father’s death into the basis for an intergenerational feud.

For all that talk, though, it’s Ivan, not Rocky, or Tony or Adonis himself, who has the courage to throw in the towel.

Throughout the movie, he has told his son that the younger man’s boxing victories are their only chance at public redemption and private reconciliation with Ludmilla. But as Adonis and Viktor’s rematch extends into late rounds, past the point of Viktor’s experience and endurance, Ivan realizes not only that his son is going to lose, but that the story he’s been telling both of them is a fantasy. Ludmilla may be slinking around the edges of the Dragos' lives, but there was never really a chance that she was going to come home, something that becomes clear when she leaves before the match has been decided. Ivan’s decision to call the fight, to save his son a further beating and simply to love him are the emotional climax of the movie.

At the end of “Creed II,” both the young fighters and their mentors get their catharsis. Because Adonis is the main character now, he gets to imitate Rocky and make a visit to his father’s grave to catch the dead man up on his accomplishments and introduce him to his daughter. The writing is corny and a little clunky (though Jordan makes the most of it), but because this is a Rocky movie, that’s what heroes do.

Viktor simply goes for a wordless jog with his father, in marked contrast with earlier training scenes, when Viktor ran and his father, riding alongside in a truck, bellowed at him to go faster. They don’t need to speak. Their body language and the glance they exchange tell us everything we need to know about how their relationship has changed. The actors playing the Dragos are showing us what black actors have long known: Sometimes the best material is in the margins of a movie, not at its center.