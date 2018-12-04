

Members of the U.S. Secret Service carry the casket of former president George H.W. Bush on Monday in Houston. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

The party shrinks and permanently excludes reasonably educated Americans. “As President Trump’s rejection of climate science isolates the United States on the world stage, illustrated by the small U.S. delegation dispatched to this week’s United Nations climate summit in Poland, he has also presided over a transformation in the Republican Party — placing climate change skepticism squarely in the GOP’s ideological mainstream.” Pathetic.

Loss of the House shrinks his realm of financial privacy. “Among all registered voters, 63 percent say that House Democratic leadership in the next session of Congress should be allowed to publicize the president’s tax returns, while 37 percent say it shouldn’t.”

President Trump’s chances of escaping responsibility for his actions shrink. “[Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III] is laying out the predicate for a wide-ranging conspiracy case that will likely ensnare the president’s family and, quite likely, Trump himself.”

The time to get anything substantial done this year shrinks. “The White House and congressional leaders are nearing a deal to extend government funding until Dec. 21 — delaying a possible government shutdown fight over President Donald Trump’s border wall until right before Christmas. Facing a Friday shutdown deadline, GOP and Democratic leaders had spent the week haggling over a short-term resolution.”

As Trump’s stature shrinks, so do any deals he can make. “Mr. Trump and [Chinese President Xi Jinping] agreed during the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires to pause the trade war between the world’s two largest economies for 90 days and work to resolve several areas of tension, including the trade gap between what America imports from China and what China buys from the United States. But nothing beyond their official statements exist, and deep divisions remain, particularly related to China’s industrial policies and its treatment of American companies.” He’s always been all show, no substance.

Republicans shrink from responsibility for environmental protection. President George H.W. Bush showed what a true conservative can do: “True to Bush’s conservative principles, the reduction was not achieved by government command-and-control, but by a market-friendly system: cap-and-trade. The government would set a steadily decreasing maximum permissible limit on total emissions. Underneath that cap, individual firms could buy and sell pollution rights. Those firms that could most easily and efficiently reduce their emissions would set the pace, incentivized by profits from selling their pollution rights to less innovative competitors.”

A fine way to shrink his presence. “President Donald Trump will not speak at [George H.W. Bush’s] funeral, sources with knowledge of the plans tell CNN, but has said that he will attend Wednesday’s memorial. Despite the fact that Trump’s rise to power included lambasting past presidents, including both Bushes, the President has responded to Bush’s death with repeated laudatory comments.” Show up, say nothing in public.