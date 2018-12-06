

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders joins former White House press secretary Sean Spicer inside the Trump International Hotel in Washington on July 26 for a book signing event for Spicer's book "The Briefing." (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Media critic

Signs are emerging that mendacity, after all, may not be a winning strategy for holding on to power in the United States. The flip of the House majority from Republican to Democratic is, at least in part, a response to President Trump’s dedication to dispersing lies about whatever topic is placed before him. When the president seeks to sidestep the truth about his misguided and morally depraved policies -- such as his cowardly response to the murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi -- leaks tell the actual story.

And then there’s the evidence surfacing on Sean Spicer’s Twitter feed.

As The Post’s Drew Harwell tweeted Wednesday, the former White House press secretary has been posting some curious messages:

Why does @seanspicer keep posting links to the political betting site @PredictIt (including one today, now deleted, about the Mueller probe)? The company pays him for new signups, a spokesman said. Won't say how much, but says, "I can assure you it’s not that much" pic.twitter.com/aPiWZL2sps — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) December 5, 2018

To sum up: Spicer has gotten a pittance for, essentially, sponsored-content postings that promote political betting site PredictIt -- an activity that may flout Federal Trade Commission regulations, according to Mother Jones. By now, the ex-Trump mouthpiece surely would have appreciated a prestigious posting in corporate America (see: former press secretary Jay Carney or former press secretary Josh Earnest); or a cable-news job (see: former press secretary Dana Perino); or something cool (many other former press secretaries).

Instead, Spicer’s website notes that he is the “founder and President of RigWil LLC, a strategic consulting firm that provides insights to C-suite corporate and association executives.” He also co-hosts a podcast -- of which PredictIt is a sponsor -- does speaking gigs and works as a “spokesman and senior advisor to the America First Action SuperPAC.” The message is that after spending six months or so lying in defense of the president, Spicer is having trouble selling himself in precincts that lie outside of Trumpland.

The “about” page on his website hints at how Spicer looks back on his career: “Everybody knows Sean Spicer. At least, polls show, they know his name and his trademark style behind the White House podium. But before the former White House Press Secretary made his mark as one of the most recognized staffers in the Trump administration, he built a decades-long career in Republican politics, witnessing and shaping the inner workings of Washington, DC,” reads the start of his long-form bio.

Whatever you make of the rumors that Sarah Sanders won’t last too much longer as Spicer’s successor, anyone contemplating a turn at the podium should consider: Do I want to suffer under the world’s most incompetent boss, and then move on to a life of sponsored-content tweeting?

Read more:

Erik Wemple: Silly, silly Sean Spicer

Richard Cohen: Sean Spicer lied for a liar. And then he wrote a book about it.

Alexandra Petri: Sean Spicer facts about Sean Spicer’s book

Erik Wemple: Sean Spicer tried to please the madman. It didn’t work.

Alexandra Petri: My application to replace Sean Spicer